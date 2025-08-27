Reform UK gains first MSP as Tory defects to Nigel Farage’s party
Graham Simpson said the move had been a ‘wrench’ and followed ‘a lot of soul searching in the past few weeks’.
A Scottish Conservative MSP has defected to Reform UK, Nigel Farage has announced at a press conference in Scotland.
Graham Simpson has become Reform’s first MSP with his defection, and he joined Mr Farage on stage in West Lothian.
The former Tory frontbencher was first elected to Holyrood in 2016.
He said it had been a “wrench” to leave the party he joined at the age of 15.
Speaking during the Reform event in Broxburn, Mr Simpson said: “It’s fair to say that some of you won’t be surprised to see me here, given that the Scottish Tories have been touting my name as a potential defector for months now.
“So today, I’m giving them what they want, but perhaps not for the reasons that they think.
“Leaving the party that I first joined when I was 15 is an enormous wrench, and I’ve been through a lot of soul searching in the past few weeks.”
Mr Simpson last year backed Murdo Fraser in the Scottish Conservative leadership election to succeed Douglas Ross.
West Scotland MSP Russell Findlay instead won the contest.