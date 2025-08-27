Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Reform UK gains first MSP as Tory defects to Nigel Farage’s party

Graham Simpson said the move had been a ‘wrench’ and followed ‘a lot of soul searching in the past few weeks’.

Craig Paton
Wednesday 27 August 2025 06:36 EDT
Nigel Farage held a press conference in West Lothian on Wednesday (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Nigel Farage held a press conference in West Lothian on Wednesday (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Wire)

A Scottish Conservative MSP has defected to Reform UK, Nigel Farage has announced at a press conference in Scotland.

Graham Simpson has become Reform’s first MSP with his defection, and he joined Mr Farage on stage in West Lothian.

The former Tory frontbencher was first elected to Holyrood in 2016.

He said it had been a “wrench” to leave the party he joined at the age of 15.

Speaking during the Reform event in Broxburn, Mr Simpson said: “It’s fair to say that some of you won’t be surprised to see me here, given that the Scottish Tories have been touting my name as a potential defector for months now.

“So today, I’m giving them what they want, but perhaps not for the reasons that they think.

“Leaving the party that I first joined when I was 15 is an enormous wrench, and I’ve been through a lot of soul searching in the past few weeks.”

Mr Simpson last year backed Murdo Fraser in the Scottish Conservative leadership election to succeed Douglas Ross.

West Scotland MSP Russell Findlay instead won the contest.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in