Swinney worried by ‘high likelihood’ Farage could become next PM

Scotland’s First Minister has said he is “very, very worried” about the “high likelihood” of Nigel Farage becoming prime minister.

Reform UK has been surging in the polls in the past year, with a number of projections suggesting the party could win multiple seats at Holyrood next year.

Speaking to the Daily Record’s Planet Holyrood podcast, John Swinney lamented the success of Reform UK across the country, saying there is potential for its leader Mr Farage to win the keys to 10 Downing Street at the next general election.

“I think there’s a high likelihood that could be the case, yes,” he said. “I worry about that very, very much.

“I think the values of the United Kingdom would be changed in an incredibly damaging way and the values of the United Kingdom would change fundamentally and how it’s perceived around the world.

“That would be bad for all of us.”

The First Minister is set to host a summit with political leaders next week designed to “lock out” Reform UK.

Mr Swinney also said Reform could be contenders in the upcoming Hamilton, Larkhall and Stonehouse Holyrood by-election prompted by the death of Scottish minister Christina McKelvie.

He said: “They could be, it’s early days in the by-election.

“But I’ve got a job of work to do to say to the people in Scotland that they’ve got to see through Farage.

“Because Farage is only using Scotland as a platform to spread the type of hate and division that he spreads in other parts of the United Kingdom.”

Reform UK councillor Thomas Kerr said: “John Swinney has, for the first time in his career, said something we at Reform UK can absolutely agree with – Nigel Farage is on course to make history and be our Prime Minister.

“Where he’s wrong is his assumption that Scotland won’t play its part in that goal becoming reality.

“Across swathes of Scotland, voters are ready for real and fundamental change from the politics of grievance and spin spearheaded by the Nasty Nats and John Swinney.

“His anti-democratic summit shows just how worried the political establishment are that Reform UK is here to stay.”