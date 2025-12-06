Farage due in Falkirk as Reform UK gears up for Holyrood campaign

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nigel Farage is due to hold a rally in Falkirk on Saturday, prompting John Swinney to accuse him of seeking to “whip up hate”.

The Reform UK leader and other key figures are expected to gather on Saturday as the party gears up its Scottish Parliament election campaign.

Falkirk has been the site of regular anti-immigration protests outside the Cladhan Hotel, which is being used to house asylum seekers.

These have often been organised by a group called Save Our Future and Our Kids Futures, which says locals want action following alleged crimes by those housed at the Cladhan Hotel.

A group called Falkirk for All, which has staged opposing counter-demonstrations outside the Cladhan, will hold a “unity march” through the town on Saturday.

Ahead of the rally, Mr Farage claimed “uncontrolled migration” was changing Scottish cities “almost beyond recognition”.

Writing in the Daily Mail, the Reform leader criticised what he characterised as the “open door policies” of the SNP and Labour.

“Today, I will be in Scotland at a sold-out Reform UK rally in Falkirk, speaking to Scottish people who have had enough of all this,” he wrote.

“Falkirk has become a symbol of Scotland’s anger over the asylum crisis.”

He added: “The immigration crisis is one reason why Reform UK is on the march in Scotland.

“We have come from nowhere to beat the fading Labour Party in local by-elections from Clydebank to Fife and, nationally, we’ve surged to second for the first time.

“Scottish politics is now a straight fight between the SNP, the party of the old establishment, and Reform – the party of radical change. The old system is broken.

“The public know it, and they have had enough. Those in the Scottish Parliament who express astonishment at the rise of Reform should try to answer this question: after 26 years of SNP and Labour rule in Scotland, how has life in this proud nation changed for the better?”

Among a series of policy pledges for Scotland, Mr Farage said Reform would axe net zero targets and prioritise the North Sea oil and gas industries.

“We cannot allow the same parties that broke Scotland to pretend that they are now the solution,” he wrote.

“But there is another way. Reform UK believes in the potential of Scotland to rise again.”

SNP leader and Scotland’s First Minister Mr Swinney had earlier described comments from Mr Farage about Glasgow schoolchildren as “simply racist”.

Mr Farage, in a video on social media, claimed one in three schoolchildren in Glasgow do not speak English as their first language.

Posting on social media, Reform UK Scotland said the First Minister’s rhetoric was “unhinged”.

Ahead of the rally on Saturday, Mr Swinney said: “Nigel Farage has no interest in people in Falkirk or anywhere else in Scotland.

“Farage needs to understand that communities in Scotland are not props to be used in his political games.

“For a multi-millionaire Thatcherite from the heart of the Westminster establishment to come to Falkirk and try and pretend to be on the side of working people is a complete joke.”

He added: “He just wants to come up here and whip up hate for his own purposes – and the SNP is not going to let him get away with it.

“We will face him down and advance a totally different approach to Scotland’s future – where we give people hope and use Scotland’s huge resources to bring bills down and put money in people’s pockets.”

Scottish Green MSP Maggie Chapman will be joining the “unity” march through Falkirk.

She said: “Reform represents the very worst of politics.

“Only this week we saw Farage announce record donations from the super rich while he targeted multilingual children and their families.

“Racist attacks on children must not become normalised in our politics.

“When Reform’s message spreads it means more pain and anxiety for migrant communities, people of colour and others who are targeted by prejudice and bigotry.”