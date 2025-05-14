Lowe hits out at ‘coward and viper’ Farage after CPS say he will face no charges
Former Reform UK MP Rupert Lowe will face no charges over claims he threatened the party chairman.
Former Reform MP Rupert Lowe accused his ex-colleagues of a “sinister” attempt to use the police to silence him, as he launched a furious attack on Nigel Farage.
No criminal charges will be brought against Great Yarmouth MP Mr Lowe, after he was accused of making verbal threats against party chairman Zia Yusuf.
The Crown Prosecution Service said there was not enough evidence to bring charges against “a sitting MP” over an alleged incident at the Palace of Westminster in December.
Mr Lowe, who now sits in the Commons as an independent, accused Reform’s leader, Mr Farage, of being a “coward and a viper”.
He said: “This was not normal political infighting.
“It was a sinister attempt to weaponise the criminal justice system against me, putting not just my political future but my liberty at risk.
“All because I dared to raise constructive criticisms of Nigel Farage, stood firm on deporting illegal migrants, and pushed for Reform to be run democratically – not as a vehicle to stroke one man’s ego.”