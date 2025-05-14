Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Lowe hits out at ‘coward and viper’ Farage after CPS say he will face no charges

Former Reform UK MP Rupert Lowe will face no charges over claims he threatened the party chairman.

David Hughes
Wednesday 14 May 2025 06:53 EDT
Former Reform UK MP Rupert Lowe (Jordan Pettitt/PA)
Former Reform UK MP Rupert Lowe (Jordan Pettitt/PA) (PA Wire)

Former Reform MP Rupert Lowe accused his ex-colleagues of a “sinister” attempt to use the police to silence him, as he launched a furious attack on Nigel Farage.

No criminal charges will be brought against Great Yarmouth MP Mr Lowe, after he was accused of making verbal threats against party chairman Zia Yusuf.

The Crown Prosecution Service said there was not enough evidence to bring charges against “a sitting MP” over an alleged incident at the Palace of Westminster in December.

Mr Lowe, who now sits in the Commons as an independent, accused Reform’s leader, Mr Farage, of being a “coward and a viper”.

He said: “This was not normal political infighting.

“It was a sinister attempt to weaponise the criminal justice system against me, putting not just my political future but my liberty at risk.

“All because I dared to raise constructive criticisms of Nigel Farage, stood firm on deporting illegal migrants, and pushed for Reform to be run democratically – not as a vehicle to stroke one man’s ego.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in