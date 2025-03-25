Reform mayoral campaign launch disrupted by anti-racism protesters

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nigel Farage was heckled by anti-racism protesters during a speech announcing Reform UK’s candidate for the Doncaster mayoral election.

The party leader was speaking for less than a minute before a number of demonstrators interrupted his speech in quick succession at the event in South Yorkshire on Tuesday.

Mr Farage began his speech by vowing his party would “stun the establishment” at the May local elections, in which it has said it will stand candidates in all seats on the ballot.

Shortly afterwards, eight students and activists stood up in succession to accuse Reform of racism and say “Farage offers nothing for ordinary people”, the Stand Up To Racism group said.

One of the demonstrators shouted: “Free Palestine!” before being escorted out of the venue.

As they were led away, the party leader described one as a “saddo” and another as a “loser”.

“We will not be stopped by a ranting student mob, we will fight on and win these elections in Doncaster,” he told audience members.

“Go back to school please, we know what’s going to happen. Boring, boring, boring. They will do everything they can to stop this being a free and fair election.”

He added: “That’s what you get folks, when teaching unions in this country are poisoning the minds of young people, not just against Reform, but against everything this country has ever stood for.

“I’ll make it clear, when we’re in a position of power, we will go to war with these left-wing teaching unions and make sure our kids are taught properly.

“The point about our country is, in a democracy, you can disagree with people, but in a democracy you respect the right of other people to have different opinions, to express them.”

The party leader had been speaking at the launch of the election campaign of Alexander Jones, Reform UK’s candidate for the Doncaster mayoralty.

Mr Jones, described by the party as having worked in property “before founding his own Forex trading business and modelling”, said he would help to unlock the “broken” city’s potential.

“Growing up in Doncaster showed me how our communities can be forgotten and failed by politicians who promise much but deliver little.

“Doncaster has huge potential, and I am confident that I can unlock it and deliver the opportunities and investment local people deserve,” he said.

“A vote for Labour or the Conservatives in this election is a vote for more of the same complacency and decay that has held Doncaster back for years. Doncaster is broken. Reform will fix it.”

Sabby Dhalu, co-convener of Stand Up To Racism, said the group had challenged Mr Farage because he and his party were “trying to spread hate and division at a time when we need unity”.

Weyman Bennett, another co-convener, said: “Reform claims to stand for ordinary people, but its real agenda is one of division and distraction. Farage is a millionaire banker who does not represent working-class interests.”