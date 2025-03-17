29 councillors defect to Reform as Farage attempts to moves on from infighting

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nigel Farage has announced that more than two-dozen councillors across the country have defected to Reform UK, as he attempts to put a bust-up in his parliamentary ranks behind him.

The Reform leader said the fallout with MP Rupert Lowe had caused “some consternation”, but insisted “that upset is very much at the edges”, and suggested a report into allegations about the MP could be completed this week.

Mr Lowe, the 67-year-old MP for Great Yarmouth, was suspended by Reform UK amid allegations about his conduct, which he has strenuously denied.

The Metropolitan Police has also launched an investigation into “verbal threats” allegedly made by Mr Lowe.

Mr Farage announced more than two dozen councillors had joined the party during the period of “turbulence”, with defections from the Tories and the Liberal Democrats.

“Today, I am going to show you the extent to which we are broadening and deepening the party across the country,” he said.

“In the last two weeks, we’ve not been obsessing about what’s being written in the papers, or being said online.

“We’ve been getting on with the job.”

Addressing the clash with Mr Lowe, the Reform leader added: “You might have noticed that we have been through a little bit of turbulence over the course of the last couple of weeks.

“We’ve been increasingly concerned about the behaviour of one of our Members of Parliament, and when we found out that some serious complaints have gone in, we thought, you know what, let’s just suspend the whip and let’s find out what the truth is, and we will wait… we will get the report from the independent King’s Council.”

Mr Farage said he did not “know exactly when that’s going to be” but that “it might happen during the course of this week”.

He added: “Has it caused some consternation? Of course it has – any argument that’s seen to happen within the family does, but I can promise you that in terms of our progress and our planning, that upset is very much at the edges.”