At-home tests offered to women to drive down cervical cancer cases

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Women who have consistently missed offers for cervical screening are to be offered DIY tests in a bid to prevent cases of cervical cancer.

The tests, which can be performed at home, look for the human papillomavirus (HPV) – the virus which is linked to the majority of cases of cervical cancer.

After getting the nod from the UK National Screening Committee in March, the NHS in England is going to offer the tests to certain women.

It is expected that the rollout will begin in January next year.

The NHS offers cervical screening tests – previously known as smear tests – to all women aged 25-64 every three years.

But many people do not take up the offer, with a number citing a lack of time, discomfort or embarrassment.

Data published by the NHS last November showed five million women are not up to date with routine check-ups.

Now officials have said that at-home kits will be offered to women who have rarely or have never attended their cervical screening.

The initiative will see women sent a self-sampling kit in the post which can be returned via pre-paid mail.

People who were found to have the HPV virus will be encouraged to attend an in-person appointment with a clinician.

Research has suggested that offering DIY testing kits could boost uptake.

The YouScreen trial, which was led by King’s College London in partnership with NHS England, found that offering self-sampling kits to “under-screened” women when they attend their GP practice and by posting kits to women’s homes could boost uptake in England by about 400,000 each year.

The Department of Health and Social Care said the new approach could potentially save about 5,000 lives a year across England.

It said that the new programme “specifically targets those groups consistently missing vital appointments” including: younger women, those from minority ethnic backgrounds, people with disabilities and LGBT plus people.

Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting said: “These self-sampling kits represent healthcare that works around people’s lives, not the other way around.

“They put women firmly in control of their own health, ensuring we catch more cancers at their earliest, most treatable stages.

“Our 10-year health plan will fundamentally reform the NHS, shifting focus from treating illness to preventing it before it starts.

“We know the earlier cancer is diagnosed the better the chances are of survival.

“By making screening more convenient, we’re tackling the barriers that keep millions of women from potentially life-saving tests.”

Dr Anita Lim, chief investigator of the YouScreen trial from King’s College London, added: “This is a significant step forward for cervical cancer prevention and brings us closer to the NHS goal of eliminating the disease by 2040.

“The YouScreen trial, which provided self-sampling HPV kits to under-screen women in London, demonstrated that self-sampling could reach people who find it difficult to attend traditional screening – including those from diverse and underserved populations.

“It’s hugely positive to see this now reflected in national policy, helping more people get protected from this highly preventable cancer.”

Michelle Kane, NHS England’s director of screening, added: “There are a number of reasons that stop some women taking up the offer of screening and we hope the introduction of self-testing will encourage more women to take up this life-saving test in a way that works for them.

“I’d encourage anyone who gets an invite for a cervical screening, either from their local GP practice or the NHS App, to attend and if you have any worrying symptoms, please contact your GP. It could save your life.”