Flu cases in NHS hospitals jump 55% in one week, figures show

The number of people in hospital in England with flu remains at a record level for this time of year and has jumped by 55% in a week, NHS figures show.

An average of 2,660 flu patients were in hospital each day last week, up from 1,717 the previous week.

At this point last year the number stood at 1,861 patients, while in 2023 it was just 402.

Weekly flu numbers in England peaked at 5,408 patients last winter and reached 5,441 over the winter of 2022/23, the highest level since the pandemic.

Some hospitals across the country have asked staff, patients and visitors to wear face masks to cut the spread of flu, while others have gone in and out of critical incident status due to the high number of people attending A&E.

It comes as the NHS grapples with the threat of resident doctors going on strike next week in a dispute with the Government over pay and jobs.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting has offered the British Medical Association (BMA) a last-minute deal in the hope of avoiding a five-day strike, which starts next Wednesday.

The doctors’ union has agreed to put the offer to members over the coming days and, if they support it, the strike could be called off.

The offer includes a fast expansion of specialist training posts as well as covering out-of-pocket expenses such as exam fees, but does not include extra pay.