Written complaints to NHS in England rises year on year

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The number of written complaints submitted to the health service has risen year on year, new NHS England data shows.

Some 256,777 complaints were made to the NHS in 2024/25, up from 241,922 a year earlier.

The figure is a 6.1% increase year on year.

There were 113,780 complaints about hospital and community health services, an increase of 5.6%.

A quarter were fully upheld.

In primary care, there were 142,997 complaints submitted, an increase of 6.6%.

Some 30.3% were fully upheld.

The largest proportion of new complaints in general and dental practice were about clinical treatment, with 15% in general practice and 28.9% in dental.

Reacting to the figures, Rebecca Curtayne, external affairs manager at Healthwatch England, said: “Fewer than one in 10 people who experienced poor care in the past year told us they made a formal NHS complaint.

“The most common reason was a lack of confidence that the NHS would take meaningful action to prevent similar issues for future patients.

“Many also feared that speaking up could negatively affect their ongoing care.

“Even when people do make the effort to complain, they’re often met with delays and defensiveness from services – adding frustration to an already difficult experience.”

As part of its 10-year plan, the Government has pledged to reform the NHS complaints process and improve response times to patient safety incidents.

However, Ms Curtayne “the public needs clarity on what those reforms will involve and when they will be delivered”.

“We call on the Department of Health and Social Care to act swiftly,” she added.

“This should start with consulting the public on the design of the new complaints system, one that responds quickly when things go wrong, treats people with empathy, and genuinely learns from mistakes.”