New NHS trials will harness technology to help free up hospital appointments

Dozens of new pilot schemes will give patients with certain conditions direct access to specialists through the NHS App, removing the need to travel for a hospital appointment.

Self-reporting health information such as blood pressure and oxygen levels using technology could help reduce pressure on the health service ahead of winter, officials said.

A shift to remote monitoring could free up 500,000 hospital appointments a year once fully rolled out, according to the Government.

It comes as the NHS launches a world-first trial looking at how to support people with motor neurone disease (MND) remotely.

Many of the 45 pilots taking place at 37 trusts across England will focus on five specialisms: ear, nose, and throat (ENT); gastroenterology; respiratory medicine; urology; and cardiology.

They will allow patients to use the NHS App to fill in forms and questionnaires rather than attending hospital.

Elsewhere, people with long-term conditions will be able to have routine tests in their local area, with specialists reviewing them remotely.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting said: “Patients expect care fit for the 21st century and that’s what I’m determined to deliver.

“This is a government that puts the NHS and patients first as our record investment in the service shows.

“Using tech to bring care closer to home frees up hospital appointments for those who truly need them and makes life simpler for everyone.

“That’s our mission: care that’s easier, faster, and always within reach.

“Through innovative approaches like this and NHS Online – which will digitally connect patients to expert clinicians anywhere in England – we are building a smarter NHS all while easing pressures on busy hospitals and stretched staff.”

One pilot, being carried out in Leeds, will allow men who have been treated for prostate cancer to provide regular updates to doctors on the NHS App.

Chiara De Biase, director of health services, equity and improvement at Prostate Cancer UK, described the trial as “a really exciting development”.

“The impact that a prostate cancer diagnosis can have on a man’s psychological and physical wellbeing is often underestimated,” she said.

“This shows the NHS is harnessing technology to enable more personalised support and gives men the power to navigate this complex disease, a mission we are passionate about at Prostate Cancer UK.”

North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust will use the app to slash missed appointments by enabling patients to outline access needs such as transport or interpreters ahead of time.

Elsewhere, at Portsmouth Hospitals University NHS Trust, digital pre-appointment questionnaires will be introduced for people with suspected respiratory conditions to speed up initial appointments and reduce the need for unnecessary follow-ups.

Ian Eardley, national clinical director for elective care at NHS England, said: “Right across the country the NHS is harnessing the latest technology to ensure people can get the care they need more quickly and conveniently, and closer to home.

“Remote monitoring enables vital information to be shared more easily and efficiently between patients and their health teams – allowing people to get the support they need without an unnecessary trip to hospital.”

Meanwhile, the NHS trial on MND will look at the benefits of remotely monitoring and adjusting portable ventilators used by people with the condition.

It will involve more than 250 patients with MND.

Sally Hughes, director of services and partnerships at the MND Association, said: “Increased support and digital monitoring will make it easier for people with MND to choose to receive expert care from the comfort of their own homes – reducing the burden of travel and helping them live better for longer.”

The trial will be led by Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust in partnership with the University of Sheffield and will involve trusts across England.

Dr Esther Hobson, honorary consultant neurologist at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and senior lecturer in neurology at the University of Sheffield, said: “We’re making the most of existing technology to make it as easy as possible for NHS staff and their patients to get the benefits without extra burden.

“We’re especially interested in the experiences of people who find it hard to access NHS care to make sure everyone can get the benefits.”