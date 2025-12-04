Number of flu patients in hospital at record level for time of year

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The number of people in hospital with flu in England is at a record level for this time of year, as health officials warned the NHS is bracing itself for an “unprecedent wave” of infections.

An average of 1,717 flu patients were in beds in England each day last week, including 69 in critical care, according to the first of this year’s NHS winter situation reports.

This is 56% higher than the equivalent numbers for the same week in 2024, when the total was 1,098 with 39 in critical care.

It is also well above levels seen at this point in both 2023 (243 patients) and 2022 (772).

Flu numbers peaked last winter at 5,408 patients in early January – the highest weekly figure recorded since the Covid-19 pandemic.

This year’s flu season started earlier than usual and is yet to reach a peak, meaning pressure on hospitals is likely to grow in the run-up to Christmas.

Professor Julian Redhead, NHS national medical director for urgent and emergency care, said flu cases are now “incredibly high” and that the latest figures “confirm our deepest concerns: the health service is bracing for an unprecedented flu wave this winter”.

He added: “The NHS has prepared earlier for winter than ever before, but despite that we know that ballooning flu cases coinciding with strikes may stretch our staff close to breaking point in the coming weeks.

“With just a couple of weeks left to ensure maximum immunity from flu for Christmas Day, I urge anyone eligible to come forward to get their jab.”

Flu jabs are available for everyone aged 65 and over; for those under 65 in clinical risk groups; care home residents and carers; pregnant women; close contacts of those who are immunosuppressed; frontline health and social care workers; and children.

Appointments and walk-in sessions are available in local pharmacies, GP practices and community clinic drop-in centres across the country.

The NHS situation report also shows that 30% of patients arriving by ambulance at hospitals in England last week waited at least 30 minutes to be handed over to A&E teams.

This is lower than 36% in the equivalent week in 2024, but higher than in 2023 (27%).

Some 10% of ambulance handovers last week, or 9,580 patients, were delayed by more than an hour, compared with 16% at this point in 2024 and 10% the previous year.

Rory Deighton, acute director at NHS Confederation, which represents NHS organisations, said: “It is clear that the flu season has hit much earlier and much harder than in previous years, piling pressure onto NHS services which have already had one of their busiest summers ever.

“It is welcome to see that despite ambulances dealing with increased demand and higher handover numbers compared to last year, delays at hospitals are lower.

“NHS service leaders are doing all they can to ensure all patients are kept safe and receive the care they need.

“But it is deeply worrying that against this backdrop of mounting pressures the NHS will also have to mitigate the disruption of further strikes, which could have a huge impact on patients.”

Resident doctors in England are due to go on strike for five days from 7am on December 17 until 7am on December 22, as they continue their fight with the Government over training and pay.

It follows similar strike action by resident doctors, formerly called junior doctors, between November 14 and November 19.

Sarah Woolnough, chief executive of The King’s Fund health think tank, said: “Today’s data confirms that the NHS is entering the most challenging period of the year with pressures hitting the health and care service from all directions.

“Rising flu waves and industrial action are all adding strain to a system which is already struggling to deliver timely care for patients.

“The flu season started unusually early this year and is yet to peak, so it is too soon to know how long this surge will be sustained for.

“In the recent autumn Budget the Chancellor protected the NHS, but it is still extremely difficult to see how this funding settlement can deliver all the ambitious commitments the Government has made to improve and transform the care patients receive.”

The NHS publishes weekly snapshots of the performance of hospitals in England throughout the winter.

The data in the first weekly report shows that while flu patients are at a record high for this time of the year, the numbers for norovirus and Covid-19 are lower than in previous winters.

An average of 263 hospital beds in England were filled last week by patients with diarrhoea and vomiting or norovirus-like symptoms, compared with 756 at this point in 2024.

There was an average of 825 patients in hospital beds each day who had tested positive for Covid-19, lower than the 1,390 for this week last year.