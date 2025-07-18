Single jab will offer ‘protective bubble’ to premature babies this winter

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A single, long-lasting jab that offers a “protective bubble” to premature babies from a common virus is set to be rolled out on the NHS in England this autumn.

Experts say the drug will give thousands of vulnerable infants “their own suit of armour” for their first winter.

From late September, the health service will offer nirsevimab to protect babies born before 32 weeks against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

The jab, which offers six months protection in a single dose, will replace monthly injections of palivizumab previously offered.

RSV is a common cause of coughs and colds and usually gets better by itself, but can cause severe illness for babies and older adults.

It is estimated that about 30,000 youngsters are admitted to hospital with the virus every year in the UK, with about 30 babies dying.

According to NHS England, data shows premature babies are three times more likely to go to hospital with RSV and are 10 times more likely to need intensive care when compared to full-term babies.

Health systems in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will also offer nirsevimab from autumn, meaning about 9,000 babies in the UK are set to benefit.

Dr Claire Fuller, co-national medical director for NHS England said: “This injection will provide premature babies with a protective bubble against RSV just in time for the colder months.

“It will offer a long-lasting defence helping to avoid unnecessary hospitalisations and serious illness – giving babies the best possible start in life and shielding them from harm.”

Since September 2024, pregnant women have been eligible for an RSV jab from 28 weeks onwards to boost their immune system and pass antibodies to their unborn babies to protect them in the first weeks of life.

However, this new drug works differently to the jab, as premature babies born before 32 weeks have limited or no protection given from the vaccinations recommended for pregnant women.

Dr Conall Watson, consultant epidemiologist at the UK Health Security Agency, said: “Having an RSV vaccine from week 28 in every pregnancy is key to protecting your baby against RSV bronchiolitis. Most RSV hospital admissions in babies can be prevented by vaccination.

“This new NHS nirsevimab immunisation programme will offer really important protection for very premature babies born before they can be protected by mum’s antenatal vaccination.”

John Stewart, director of specialised commissioning at NHS England said: “For babies born very prematurely, the risk of contracting RSV in their first winter is high and extremely serious.

“This new medication will provide vulnerable infants with their own suit of armour that protects against what can be a life-threatening infection.”

Public health minister Ashley Dalton said: “By rolling out nirsevimab this September, we’re ensuring that our most at-risk infants, including those who are born too early to benefit from maternal vaccination, are protected in the best possible way.”

Trial data shows nirsevimab offers more than 80% protection against RSV compared to about 55% with palivizumab, NHS England said.

Nirsevimab will also be offered on a seasonal basis to babies and young children with weakened immune systems or complex heart and lung conditions.