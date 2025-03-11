NHS dental charges to rise with lowest level of care up to £27.40

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The amount that people pay for basic NHS dental care is set to rise by 60p.

The British Dental Association (BDA) said the charges will rise by an average of 2.3%.

While some people are entitled to free NHS dental care, many need to pay based on the type of treatment they need.

Under the new fees, people who need so-called Band 1 care, which includes check-ups or X-rays, will now pay £27.40, up from £26.80 previously.

People who need Band 2 care, which includes fillings, tooth extraction or root canal treatment, will need to pay £75.30, up from £73.50.

Meanwhile, people who need dentures; bridges; crowns or braces will need to pay £326.70, up from £319.10, according to an amendment to the the National Health Service (Dental Charges) Regulations.

Children; pregnant women; certain veterans and people in receipt of certain benefits can access free dental care on the NHS.

Others will need to pay the new fees when they visit an NHS dentist from April 1.

Shiv Pabary, chair of the BDA’s General Dental Practice Committee, said: “This hike is reheated austerity.

“It won’t put a penny into a struggling service. Our patients are paying more, just so ministers can pay less.

“Rachel Reeves will need to justify her stealth cuts to millions of patients.”

A poll has appeared on the campaigning website 38 Degrees which is calling for the price hike to be scrapped.

Matthew McGregor, chief executive at 38 Degrees, said: “Families across the country will be bracing themselves today at the news that they’ll soon be hit by a health bill hike during this ongoing cost of living crisis – and that’s if they’re lucky enough to even have access to an NHS dentist in the first place.

“It’s the wrong move at the wrong time – especially as the extra price tag won’t result in the improvements in dental care so many of us are desperate for.”

The Department of Health and Social Care has been approached for comment.