Search for British hiker missing in New Zealand ‘paused’

The search for a British hiker who disappeared in New Zealand more than a week ago has been “paused”, police said.

Eli Sweeting, 25, was reported missing on Sunday May 4 after failing to return from a hike up Mitre Peak, a steep mountain in Milford Sound in the South Island.

A large-scale search and rescue operation was launched shortly before midnight, with teams scouring “dangerous and challenging terrain” for several days.

On Monday, New Zealand Police said the force had made the “difficult decision” to pause search efforts.

A police statement said: “In the last six days police have carried out extensive searches.

“We have focused on searching the route used by climbers as well as an aerial search of the entire area using two helicopters and thermal imagery.

“Additionally a drone has also been deployed.

“We have been supporting the family and we know this is difficult news for them to hear at what has been an incredibly distressing time.

“Police remain in frequent contact with the family.”

The force added: “While the search has now been paused, we will be reviewing our efforts and looking to see if there is anything further we can do.”

A GoFundMe page set up to support the search for Mr Sweeting, who is originally from Bristol, has raised more than £12,000.

In a message on the site, Mr Sweeting’s sister Serena said: “My brother has always enjoyed being in the mountains, and adventure is what he lives for.

“Eli is one of the kindest, most compassionate people in my life, and he has always been there for me.

“He inspires me to live and get out of my comfort zone, as well as listens and genuinely wants to know you and your story.

“We are based in England. We just want him home safe. We just pray they find Eli.”

The page said search teams had been “working around the clock” in “unbelievably dense alpine bush”.