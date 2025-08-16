Former Labour leader Lord Kinnock calls for two-child benefit cap to be scrapped

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Labour must scrap the two-child cap on benefits to lift children out of poverty, the party’s former leader Neil Kinnock has said.

Rising levels of poverty “would make Charles Dickens furious”, Lord Kinnock said in an interview with the Sunday Mirror, in which he urged ministers to introduce a wealth tax.

Lord Kinnock, who led Labour in opposition between 1983 and 1992, is the latest senior party figure to pressure the current Government to end the two-child limit on benefits.

Former Labour prime minister Gordon Brown recently said ending the two-child limit, as well as the benefit cap, would be among the most effective ways of reducing child poverty.

Speaking to the Sunday Mirror, Lord Kinnock acknowledged the Government may not be able to scrap the two-child cap “all at once”.

He added: “But I really want them to move in that direction because the figures are that if that did occur it would mean that about 600,000 kids fewer are in poverty.”

Lord Kinnock suggested such a move could be funded by a wealth tax on the “top 1%”, telling the Sunday Mirror: “I know it’s the economics of Robin Hood, but I don’t think there is anything terribly bad about that.”

He warned that over the decade and a half the Conservatives were in power child poverty gradually rose.

The Labour peer told the newspaper: “In 15 years, starting from a position where beneficial change was taking place, we’ve got to the place that would make Charles Dickens furious.

“It’s been allowed to happen because the kids are voiceless and their parents feel powerless. I defy anybody to see a child in need and not want to help.”

The two-child limit has been long-criticised by Labour backbenchers as a driver of child poverty.

Ministers are expected to set out plans to tackle child poverty at the budget in the autumn.