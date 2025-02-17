Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Money expert Martin Lewis has shared his key tips for savers to get a free £100 from Nationwide in 2025.

For the past two years, the popular retail bank has given its members an exclusive ‘fairer share’ bonus – and its not too late for customers of other banks, who could even secure as much as £275.

Last year, a total £385 million was paid to 3.85 million Nationwide members, up from £340 million between 3.4 million members the year before.

The building society has not yet released details of this year’s bonus, but criteria for the last two payments gives a good idea of who can benefit.

Writing in his weekly email, Mr Lewis says there are some key steps Nationwide members can take to ensure they qualify for the 2025 bonus.

Firstly, your Nationwide account must be open by 31 March 2025 at the latest, as this is the last time the bank will check who qualifies. It’s also advisable not to close your account after this, as only current members can receive the payment.

Next, this account must be used within the first three months of the year. This could mean paying at least £500 in to the account, or making at least ten payments out of it (or both, to be safe). Payments out can include bank transfers and standing orders, but not transfers to other Nationwide accounts in your name.

Nationwide paid out £385 million to 3.85 members in 2024 ( Getty Images )

But there is one more criteria that may catch many people out. In both 2023 and 2024, Nationwide members also had to have either a savings account or mortgage with the bank to receive their bonus. Last year, there had to be at least £100 in the savings account, or at least £100 owed on the mortgage.

Nationwide offers a range of savings accounts, with common choices being the Flex Instant Saver, offering three per cent interest on unlimited withdrawals, or the Flex Regular Saver, offering 6.5 per cent with a maximum of three withdrawals.

Provided that you’ve met all the requirements, you should be contacted on 31 May. You can then expect your payment to come through 13 June and 28 June, based on last years’ timings.

How non-Nationwide members can get £275

For customers of other banks, there may still be a way to get Nationwide’s 2025 member payment AND a £175 bonus on top – but they have to act fast.

This is because Nationwide is also currently offering a £175 bonus for switching to them from another bank. This can be done in just seven working days, and will open an account which offers a year of five per cent interest on up to £1,500 and up to £5 a month cash back.

Last year, anyone who had switched to the bank between 1 January 2024 and 31 March 2024 did not even need to meet the criteria for payments in or out to qualify.

However, it should be noted that this advise applies to the 2023 and 2024 payments. Nationwide has not yet confirmed any details for the Fairer Share Payment in 2025.

Nationwide says it will reveal details of this year’s payment scheme in May after its board has assessed the bank’s financial performance for the past year.