Heritage and film locations see surge in visitor numbers

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Heritage attractions in Scotland saw a rise in visitor numbers last year as tourists were drawn to the country’s historic sites and filming locations.

Visitor attractions across the country recorded 49,708,483 visits last year, up 3.9% on 2023, according to data from the Moffat Centre at Glasgow Caledonian University and the Association of Scottish Visitor Attractions (ASVA).

Edinburgh Castle, which appears as a backdrop in Netflix’s version of One Day, remained in the top spot as Scotland’s most popular paid-for attraction, with visitor numbers rising 4% to 1,981,152 in 2024.

The number of people visiting Culloden Visitor Centre rose 42.8% to 374,443, while visitor numbers to Stirling Castle increased by 14.8% to 594,938, with both attractions charging for admission.

The free admission St Giles’ Cathedral, which featured in Avengers: Infinity War, Frankenstein and Fast & Furious 9, saw visitor numbers rise 18.3% increase, to 1,742,147 in 2024.

Chris Greenwood, senior research fellow at the Moffat Centre for Travel and Tourism at Glasgow Caledonian University, said: “Heritage and culture are a major attraction among our international visitors with castles, heritage centres and historic sites all performing well.

“Many of Scotland’s heritage sites are used as filming locations which encourages visitors to undertake “set-jetting” trips to experience their favourite film and television productions, such as Outlander.

“Growth in free attractions demonstrates the ongoing cost-consciousness among domestic visitors.

“Domestic audiences have been increasingly looking for free attractions and activities, shorter lengths of breaks and things closer to home.”

The National Museum of Scotland remained the number one free attraction with numbers increasing 5.9% to 2,314,974.

Among other free attractions The Burrell Collection in Glasgow recorded 555,888 visits, an increase of 11.6%, while the National Galleries of Scotland in Edinburgh saw an 8.9% increase to 1,999,196.

Michael Golding, chief executive of the ASVA, said: “The success of Scottish attractions is underpinned by a resolute commitment to providing high-quality experiences that captivate and inspire visitors.

“The continued rise in visitor numbers, particularly at heritage sites and filming locations, highlights the power of authentic and immersive storytelling in attracting visitors.”

The overall number of visitors to paid-for attractions increased 2.4% to 17,849,139.

There were 31,859,344 visits to free attractions in 2024, up 4.8% on the previous year.

Scotland’s business minister Richard Lochhead MSP said: “These figures hammer home the strength and breadth of Scotland’s tourism sector.

“I’m pleased that so many of the country’s much-loved attractions continue to attract more and more people through their doors.

“This is testament to the dedication of the thousands of people that work hard to create memorable experiences and showcase the best of Scotland’s history and culture to people worldwide.

“We will continue to work hand in hand with the sector to continue this upwards trend. In the Scottish Budget, we’ve allocated an additional £2million to VisitScotland to help spearhead growth, benefiting attractions and businesses.”