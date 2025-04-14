Winner of £10,000-a-month National Lottery prize has week left to stake claim

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The winner of a National Lottery prize of £10,000 a month for 30 years has only a week left to stake their claim as the 180-day deadline approaches.

The winning ticket in the Set For Life draw was bought in the Sevenoaks area of Kent on October 24 2024, and the prize must be claimed by Tuesday April 22 2025.

Organisers of the National Lottery have been raising awareness on the streets of Sevenoaks in a bid to find the missing winner who scooped the prize by matching the numbers 2, 11, 29, 37 and 45, and Life Ball 6.

Kathy Garrett, who advises winners of the National Lottery, said: “This kind of prize not only transforms the life of the winner, it’s typically life-changing for their loved ones too.

“With just days to go, we’re doing everything in our power to make sure this mystery person or syndicate comes forward, so they can enjoy the endless possibilities this prize offers.”

She added: “We once had a very fortunate builder who came forward not long before his ticket was due to expire.

“He won over £50 million and had left the winning ticket in the sun visor of his work van. I can’t emphasise enough how important it is to search the places you’d least expect.”

A spokeswoman for National Lottery operator Allwyn said: “While the National Lottery is committed to finding the winning ticket-holder, if the prize remains unclaimed the prize money, plus all the interest it has generated, will go to help National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.

“This will add to the £30 million-plus raised every week by National Lottery players to make a difference in every community across the country.”