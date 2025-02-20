National Lottery appeals for two missing millionaires from Valentine’s Day draw

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two players have yet to claim their prizes from a special Valentine’s Day lottery draw which saw 14 people become millionaires in one night.

The National Lottery revealed two UK winners still need to collect EuroMillions “millionaire maker” prizes worth £1 million each.

One missing winner bought their winning ticket online, while the other bought theirs in a shop.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at Allwyn, the operator of the National Lottery, said: “We love paying out all our National Lottery winners and it really got our pulses racing to know that we would have the opportunity to pay out 14 millionaires from the special Valentine’s Day draw.

“With 12 of these 14 prizes already having been claimed within a week of the draw, it leaves just these two would-be millionaires with the opportunity to have that incredible moment of realisation that they have just become millionaires!

“Are you an online player or someone that pops to their local shop? Either way, it’s time to check your online account or paper ticket as you could be one of our two missing millionaires.”

open image in gallery EuroMillions made 14 people millionaires on Valentine's Day ( Getty Images )

The organisation urged the lucky paper ticket-holder to check in-store or scan their EuroMillions ticket via the National Lottery app, before calling the National Lottery line on 0333 234 5050 in order to make their claim.

It asked the online ticket-holder to check their emails and log onto their National Lottery account before calling the National Lottery line.

Friday night’s EuroMillions draw saw a UK ticket-holder win the £65,341,620 jackpot. They have since claimed their prize.

EuroMillions decided to create 14 guaranteed UK millionaires for the special occasion of Valentine’s Day.

UK EuroMillions players automatically receive a “millionaire maker” code printed on their ticket for every line played.

If someone wins a major prize above £50,000 in-store, but they don’t claim their prize, the area in which the ticket was purchased is released approximately two weeks after the draw.

This information is provided by Allwyn’s security team in line with its licence obligations and is designed to encourage tickets to be checked but also to enable the ticket-holder to remain anonymous if they wish.

Players have 180 days from the day of the draw to claim their prize if they have the winning ticket.

The National Lottery also funds a number of projects across the UK, supporting the arts and sports sectors, impacting local communities and preserving national landmarks.

Allwyn estimates that each week, players generate around £30 million towards these projects and more than 700,000 grants have been awarded to date.