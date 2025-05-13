Assisting self-harm could result in five-year jail term under proposed offence

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Anyone who assists someone to self-harm – such as by giving them a blade or pills – could face up to five years in prison under plans for a new offence.

Ministers are seeking to broaden the law to criminalise those who encourage or assist self-harm online or in person, as part of the Crime and Policing Bill.

The move would mean anyone who intend to cause serious self-harm could be prosecuted, even if that did not lead to any injuries.

Victims minister Alex Davies-Jones said: “The prevalence of serious self-harm, especially in young people, is hugely concerning.

“It is an awful truth that some people encourage or assist such behaviour, and one I wanted to draw attention to during Mental Health Awareness Week.

“Whether encouragement is by communication, or more directly by assistance, the outcome is the same.

“We are determined that anybody intending to see others harm themselves is stopped and dealt with in the strongest way.”

Under the Online Safety Act 2023, it is already illegal to encourage or assist suicide or self-harm through content online.

But the change to the law seeks to replace the existing offence to cover all ways self-harm could be aided.

It is understood the new legislation will not criminalise anyone who did not have the intention to cause harm, such as by sharing experiences of self-harm or discussing the issue.

Guidance on self-harm suggests it can occur at any age but there is evidence of a “recent increase” in prevalence among young people in England, according to the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence in 2022.