Prison windows and X-ray scanners not being fixed amid drug crisis – watchdog

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Crucial prison security systems are being left unrepaired for months if not years allowing illicit drugs to flood into jails, a public spending watchdog has warned.

Broken X-ray scanners and smashed window grilles leave prisons exposed to drug deliveries using drones and other methods, according to a report by the National Audit Office (NAO).

The watchdog said HM Prison and Probation Service (HMPPS) has significantly underspent on security measures.

It comes as a separate report said the probation service is being pushed to the brink of collapse.

The age and poor condition of some prisons makes them especially vulnerable to drones, the NAO said, something the chief inspector of prisons has previously described as a threat to national security.

Around half of all prisoners had a drug problem as of April 2025, and easy access to substances is said to be crippling HMPPS’s ability to keep control and rehabilitate offenders.

The NAO said HMPPS spent only 75% of its £100 million security investment programme budget between 2019-20 and 2021-22, with the largest underspend in gate security.

Prison governors have reported not having enough money to fix broken security equipment, the watchdog said, with X-ray scanners not being repaired for many months and window security improvements taking several years.

The maintenance backlog across the prison estate has doubled from £0.9 billion to £1.8 billion between 2020-2024, the NAO reported.

The watchdog’s report urged HMPPS to respond “with more urgency” to security weaknesses at specific prisons.

The head of the NAO, Gareth Davies, said: “The proliferation of illicit drugs in prisons undermines rehabilitation, damages health, and destabilises prison environments, yet too many of the basic controls and interventions are not being done well enough – from repairing critical security equipment to aligning health and operational priorities.

“Our recommendations are designed to help the prison and health services direct resources to where they can have the greatest impact on this serious problem.”

Tom Wheatley, president of the Prison Governors Association, said inmates will “bend, break and burn” window grilles to allow drugs and other contraband to be delivered.

He told the Press Association: “The grilles are not being immediately replaced, and those cells are not being taken out of action because we can’t afford to do that and because prisons are full.

“That cell is now vulnerable to contraband being delivered through the window, but there’s very little you can do about it.”

Asked why prisons were not able to complete repairs, he said: “The prison governors have no money in their budget for the maintenance of prison buildings. Prison buildings are maintained by the Ministry of Justice.

“There simply is not enough public money to deal with what is a significant and long-standing failure to effectively maintain prisons.

“There is a significant backlog of maintenance work required, so what money that there is might be spent on replacing a central heating boiler rather than on the security systems that make it safe and secure.”

Prisons minister Lord Timpson said: “This report exposes yet further failings in the prison system we inherited, with underinvestment in security contributing to the unacceptable levels of drugs behind bars.

“We are taking decisive action to grip this crisis, investing £40 million to bolster security including anti-drone measures like reinforced windows and specialist netting to keep contraband out.

“But I know more must be done. That is why we’re also boosting the support provided to offenders to overcome their addictions, funding substance-free units and deploying specialist staff across the estate to tackle drug use.”

According to a separate report, the probation service is being pushed to the brink of collapse.

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) said the number of prisoners recalled is at an all-time high.

Probation staff have been left feeling “alienated” under the strain of heavy workloads, with officers estimated to have been working on average at 118% capacity for several years, the PAC said.

Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown, chairman of the PAC, said: “The probation service in England and Wales is failing.

“The endpoint of this failure is demonstrated by our report, which shows the number of prisoners recalled to prison is at an all-time high.

“It was deeply alarming to hear of probation staff working under immense pressure in a seemingly toxic environment, in a culture built on emotional strain and trauma.

“This not only raises concerns about the toll the overall system is taking on their mental health but the impact it is having on their ability to perform their duties. The public’s safety relies on them doing so.”

The Government launched an emergency early release scheme on September 10 2024, days after the prison population reached a record high of 88,521.

Sir Geoffrey continued: “Unfortunately, the landscape for probation is not going to become more forgiving for a service which has slipped into decline in recent years, as plans to free up capacity, including with early release schemes, in other parts of the crisis-ridden justice system are likely to increase demand.

“Well-run probation is a must-have, helping those who have served their time find their place back in society.”