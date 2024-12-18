Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A criminology student who quizzed his lecturer on how best to get away with killing someone has been found guilty of stabbing physical trainer Amie Gray to death on Bournemouth beach.

Following a trial Nasen Saadi, 20, from Croydon, south London, was on Wednesday found guilty of the murder of Ms Gray, 34, at Durley Chine Beach, West Undercliff Promenade, on May 24.

Prosecutors posed that Saadi “wanted to know what it would be like to take life” after he became fascinated with murder asking his criminology lecturer unrelated questions about self-defence justification for killing and DNA analysis.

open image in gallery Nasen Saadi, 20, has been found guilty at Winchester Crown Court of the murder of 34-year-old Amie Gray ( Dorset Police/PA Wire )

The jury was shown footage of the fatal attack in which Saadi is seen “loitering” around his two victims before walking on to the sand and attacking them, and he is seen running after one of the women in the prolonged incident.

An audio recording of the attack, which included extended screams from the victims, was also played to the jurors.

open image in gallery An image from CCTV footage of a man said to be Nasen Saadi walking along the promenade on Bournemouth seafront on the night of May 24 ( PA Media )

Her friend Leanne Miles told police how she had heard Ms Gray scream “Get off me” from the dark beach before Saadi turned on her.

In a statement read out in court, she said: “I didn’t want to look at him. I couldn’t look at him. And I told him, I said, ‘please stop’. I said, ‘please stop, I’ve got children’. And then I think that’s when he started to go, he walked away.”

Home Office pathologist Dr Basil Purdue told the court Ms Gray died as a result of 10 knife wounds in the incident in May, including one to the heart, while Ms Miles suffered 20 knife injuries.

open image in gallery CCTV of Nasen Saadi arriving at a Travelodge hotel in Bournemouth ( PA Media )

The court heard Saadi was “fascinated” with knives and had bought six blades from websites, with several found at his aunt’s house where he was living as well as at his parents’ home.

Saadi used the name “Ninja Killer” for his Snapchat account and also used the username “NSkills” on his computer.

The student at Greenwich University, who was studying for a degree in criminology and criminal psychology after dropping out of a physical education course, had carried out searches about the Milly Dowler and Brianna Ghey killings.

open image in gallery Amie Gray was murdered on Bournemouth beach ( PA Media )

Lecturer Dr Lisa-Maria Reiss told the court Saadi had asked questions on “how to get away with murder”. She explained his questions were not relevant to the lecture but there would be police input later in the course and he could save his interest for then. It prompted her to ask Saadi, “you’re not planning a murder are you?” but he didn’t reply.”

The court was told Saadi had booked two hotels for a four-night stay in Bournemouth starting May 21 and was shown on CCTV carrying out “recces” of the seafront and the scene of the murder, which happened at about 11.40pm on May 24.

open image in gallery Amie Gray with her wife Sian ( PA Media )

Suggesting a motive for the attack, Sarah Jones KC, prosecuting, said: “This defendant seems to have wanted to know what it would be like to take life, perhaps he wanted to know what it would be like to make women feel afraid, perhaps he thought it would make him feel powerful, make him interesting to others.

“Perhaps he just couldn’t bear to see people engaged in a happy, normal social interaction and he decided to lash out, to hurt, to butcher.”

open image in gallery Nasen Saadi appearing at Winchester Crown Court, Hampshire charged with the murder of Amie Gray and the attempted murder of Leanne Miles on Bournemouth seafront ( Elizabeth Cook/PA Wire )

The defendant, who chose not to give evidence, admitted visiting Bournemouth but denied the offences and had claimed not to be the man shown in the CCTV footage, claiming it was a case of mistaken identity.

He told police in interview that he might have “blacked out” and had no memory of the period that included the attacks.

Saadi told detectives he had been to Bournemouth but had been “annoyed” because it had been raining and he had gone to see the movie The Strangers – Chapter 1, which the court has heard is a “slasher” movie.

He told police he likes horror movies and said of the film: “I think it’s a good one, I think it’s about a killer that kills with no motive.”

He added he had also recently seen the movie Annabelle.

When asked how he felt after watching horror movies, he said: “Nothing, it’s just a movie, it’s just the same if I watched a comedy.”

The defendant also said he felt “useless at the moment because I do not have any income” and he could not afford to go abroad.

But he pleaded guilty to failing to provide his mobile phone’s pin code to police.

Benjamin May, a senior crown prosecutor with CPS Wessex, said: “This was a senseless attack which shocked the people of Bournemouth – and our deepest condolences remain with Amie Gray’s family.

“Though both victims were chosen at random, Nasen Saadi’s unfathomable desire to carry out a murder was backed up by extensive planning – which included going to great lengths to avoid getting caught.

“Now he has been convicted and faces life behind bars, I hope he will be forgotten.

“In contrast, we hope that Amie’s memory will live on; as a much-loved young woman and a pillar of her community, who bravely and selflessly defended her friend in the face of a terrifying attack.

“Our thoughts today are with all those who loved and cherished her, as well as with Leanne Miles, whose ongoing support has helped us deliver justice. We hope she and everyone affected by this tragedy can find some solace in today’s verdict.”