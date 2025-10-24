Diamond jewel abandoned by Napoleon at Battle of Waterloo to go up for sale

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A diamond jewel owned and abandoned by Napoleon Bonaparte after the Battle of Waterloo will go up for auction for the first time.

The brooch, made of nearly 100 diamonds, was left behind after the emperor fled Waterloo’s battlefield to return to Paris, and was given to the King of Prussia three days later as part of the trophies his armies took back.

It will now go under the hammer for the first time in Sotheby’s The Royal and Noble Jewels Sale event on November 12, with an estimated sale price of £112,674 to – £187,790.

The circular diamond brooch consists of a large oval diamond at its centre, weighing 13.04 carats, surrounded by nearly one hundred mine-cut diamonds of varying shapes and sizes.

Created for Napoleon I in about 1810, the brooch was likely worn on special occasions and represents the end of his dream of maintaining and expanding his empire, while marking a historic power shift in Europe with the ascent of Prussia.

A hair ornament made with pearls which belonged to the Cunegonde de Saxony, a cousin of Louis XVI King of France, who was the husband of Marie Antoinette, will also go under the hammer.

Originally part of a tiara which was dismantled and remounted in about 1840, the natural pearl and diamond hair ornament and brooch are estimated to sell for between £320,815 and – £471,708.

A light pink diamond ring will also go up for sale for the first time.

Weighing just over thirteen carats, the ring is part of a collection of twenty jewels which belonged to one of the last Ottoman princesses, Neslishah Sultan.

The ring is estimated to sell for between £226,483 and £377,472.

Andres White Correal, head of noble jewels, said: “It is a huge privilege to be able bring to auction such wondrous pieces of jewellery, boasting prestigious provenance, year after year in Geneva.

“Our Royal and Noble sale continues to be unparalleled in the auction world and continues to set the standard.

The presentation, in the same sale, of items of jewellery previously owned by Emperor Napoleon I and Empress Catherine I via one of the greatest Ottoman princesses, to name only two stunning examples, demonstrates our on-going quest to offer discerning collectors the absolute best.”

Previous sales included an 18th century diamond necklace which was worn to the coronations of King George VI and Queen Elizabeth II by members of the Marquess of Anglesey’s family, and which sold for more than £3 million last year.

Sotheby’s The Royal and Noble Jewels Sale will take place on November 12 with online bidding from October 24.