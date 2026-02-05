Striking criminal barristers need to meet me halfway, says Long

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Stormont Justice Minister Naomi Long has said that criminal barristers taking part in strike action “need to meet her halfway”.

A number of high profile court cases have been impacted by the criminal barristers withdrawing some services in a long-running dispute over fees for legal aid cases.

The escalated action has effectively halted crown court cases involving those who require legal aid.

Ms Long told the Northern Ireland Assembly’s Justice Committee that she does not accept the withdrawal of service is “either ethical or meets the barrister’s own code of conduct”.

She also emphasised to MLAs that her department has assessed it is set to face stabilisation pressures for day-to-day running costs amounting to £101 million in 2026-27, rising to £141 million in 2027-28 and £215 million in 2028-29.

She described the prospect as “catastrophic for the justice system”, adding: “It is difficult to see how my department will manage to live within budget”.

“It is disappointing that the Criminal Bar Association (CBA) decided to increase pressures on the system,” she told MLAs, adding that the action “gives rise to additional costs”.

Ms Long also said the impact of the court delays due to the action on victims and witnesses “cannot be overstated”.

She said she remains “determined to make progress”, and had been hopeful of a positive outcome, but said the CBA had rejected a proposal she put forward.

“Officials are meeting the representatives of the Bar Council this afternoon, so I can’t say much more at this stage, but please be assured work is intensive and proceeding at pace, and that this is a priority for me,” she added.

Ms Long went on: “If the argument has been that there is a lack of trust, then I’m willing to work to restore that trust, but that requires them to meet me halfway.

“And for me to invest further resources in an expedited process with no promise of a full return to service is something that I simply couldn’t countenance.”

Committee chair Paul Frew put to Ms Long that trust in the justice system at a “very low ebb”, particularly to the families impacted by delayed court cases, including the family of murder victim Chloe Mitchell.

Ms Long said she will be meeting the Mitchell family in the coming days.

“I’ve met with many victims and witnesses, and I’ve been very clear with them that I do not accept that what is happening as a result of this withdrawal of service is either ethical or meets the barrister’s own code of conduct,” she said.

“The withdrawal of service from existing cases is not permissible under the bar’s code of conduct, and yet that is what is happening.

“Their their pain and their grief and their trauma is being leveraged in order to try to extract more financial benefits for barristers from the department.

“I have been clear all along that I want to resolve this.

“The most recent offer, I thought, was eminently sensible and reasonable. But I can’t account for the internal dynamics within the CBA and the committee, so that’s work they have to do.”