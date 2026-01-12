Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Ex-Tory chancellor Nadhim Zahawi defects to Reform UK

Britain ‘really does need Nigel Farage as prime minister’, Mr Zahawi said.

Nadhim Zahawi has defected to Reform UK (Lucy North/PA)
Nadhim Zahawi has defected to Reform UK (Lucy North/PA)

Former Conservative chancellor Nadhim Zahawi has joined Reform UK, the party has announced.

The former MP and minister, who also led the Conservative government’s vaccine programme in the early days of the pandemic, said Britain was “drinking at the last chance saloon” and “really does need Nigel Farage as prime minister”.

Mr Zahawi announced his defection at a press conference in central London on Monday, where he appeared alongside Reform UK leader Mr Farage.

Mr Farage insisted the ex-Tory big beast’s move to his party helped to dispel suggestions Reform UK was a “one-man band”.

