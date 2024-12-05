Move over Noah: The most popular baby names revealed
The data was published by the Office for National Statistics
Muhammad overtook Noah as the most popular name for baby boys in England and Wales in 2023, figures show.
Muhammad had been the second most popular boys’ name in 2022, up from fifth place in 2021, and has been in the top 10 since 2016.
Olivia, Amelia and Isla held the top three spots for baby girl names for the second year in a row, with Olivia having been the top-ranked name since 2016.
The data, published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS), also shows that Muhammad was the most popular boys’ name in four out of nine regions in England and 63rd most popular in Wales.
New entries to the top 100 list for girls include Lilah, Raya and Hazel. Jax, Enzo and Bodhi made it into the top 100 for boys.
Meanwhile, Olivia was the most popular girls’ name in five out of nine regions in England and the most popular in Wales.