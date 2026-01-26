Labour MPs urged to unite ahead of by-election after fallout over Burnham

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Labour MPs have been urged to unite ahead of the coming by-election in Manchester, amid anger that city mayor Andy Burnham was blocked by the party from standing in the race.

The Prime Minister insisted on Monday the “battle of our times” was between Labour and Reform UK, as he defended the move to prevent Mr Burnham from standing in Gorton and Denton.

The by-election, which is being held after former MP Andrew Gwynne stood down for health reasons, is expected to take place on February 26, after the process was officially triggered by MPs on Monday.

At a gathering of Labour’s backbench MPs on Monday night, Attorney General Lord Hermer – a close ally of the PM – urged them not to focus on the party’s internal politics, but to come together ahead of the by-election.

There has been an outcry, largely by MPs on Labour’s left and the trade unions, about the decision to stop the mayor of Greater Manchester standing in the race.

Senior Labour figures have insisted the decision was taken because of the costs of holding a new mayoral race in the northern city, as well as worries that Reform UK might win the mayoralty.

Speaking at Monday’s Parliamentary Labour Party (PLP) meeting, Lord Hermer sought to rally MPs by listing the Prime Minister’s recent achievements as a basis for uniting around his leadership, including Sir Keir Starmer’s defence of British troops in wake of remarks by Donald Trump, and his performance at PMQs last Wednesday.

The senior minister said: “I do not for one minute underestimate the political challenge we face, or how many people do not trust politicians and will not do so until they can at least feel we are making a difference.

“But nor do I underestimate this party, and my passionate belief that as our policies take hold, we will change this country for the better and for the long-term.”

A 10-strong group from Labour’s ruling National Executive Committee (NEC), including the Prime Minister, voted to deny Mr Burnham permission to run in the Greater Manchester by-election at a meeting on Sunday.

The Prime Minister faced questions about the move on Monday on a visit to south-west London with Health Secretary Wes Streeting, another potential rival who would benefit from the mayor’s absence if he chose to stand in any contest.

Speaking to broadcasters at a health centre in Wimbledon, Sir Keir said: “Andy Burnham’s doing a great job as the Mayor of Manchester, but having an election for the Mayor of Manchester when it’s not necessary would divert our resources away from the elections that we must have, that we must fight and win, and resources, whether that’s money or people, need to be focused on the elections that we must have, not elections that we don’t have to have.

“And that was the basis of the NEC decision.”

Some among those leaving Monday’s PLP meeting were supportive of the message to unite the party after the weekend’s drama, with one describing Lord Hermer’s speech as a “tour de force” and claiming the mood was good humoured.

Supporters of Mr Burnham would be disappointed, they added.

But others remained in a defiant mood, with one telling the Press Association: “Defeat in Gorton and Denton in February means it’s all over for Keir after May’s elections if they go as expected.

“Either No 10 are just clueless at political management – or those around Keir are manoeuvring to get him out of the way and Streeting in as soon as possible.”

Labour’s chair, Anna Turley, is understood to have been questioned during the PLP meeting about the impact that the decision to block Mr Burnham standing would have on Labour’s fortunes at the by-election.

Elsewhere, Nigel Farage announced Reform UK will reveal its candidate for the by-election on Tuesday.

He told a press conference in central London that his party’s chances are “considerably better” than before Labour blocked Mr Burnham from standing.

The Greater Manchester mayor has said he was “disappointed” by the decision and “concerned about its potential impact on the important elections ahead of us”.

In a statement on social media, he insisted he would “return with full focus” to his mayoral job on Monday and urged unity in the face of “the divisive politics of Reform”.

Speculation has persisted about the prospect of Sir Keir facing a leadership challenge if the party performs badly in May’s local and devolved parliamentary elections.

Health Secretary Mr Streeting was in November forced to deny suggestions he was hoping to unseat the Prime Minister after finding himself the target of a Labour briefing war over his perceived ambitions.