Health impact of first drugs consumption room won’t be known for years, MPs told

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It will take several years for the full health impact of the UK’s first safer drugs consumption room in Glasgow to be understood, MPs have been told.

A group of experts giving evidence to Westminster’s Scottish Affairs Committee said international evidence suggests that local communities will see benefits from such facilities.

The Thistle Centre, which officially opened in January, is a space where drug users can take illegal substances such as heroin and cocaine under medical supervision in a hygienic environment.

The pilot scheme in the city’s east end is designed to reduce public drug use and help tackle Scotland’s drug deaths rate, which is the worst in Europe.

The Lord Advocate, Scotland’s top prosecutor, has anticipated it will operate as a pilot and there will be a “careful and rigorous evaluation of the facility and its effects”.

Dorothy Bain KC made clear in 2023 that prosecuting the users of such a facility for simple drugs possession charges would “not be in the public interest”, but stressed it is not her role to “sign off” on the centre.

An interim report will be published two-and-a-half years after the opening of the service, with an overall evaluation after four-and-a-half years.

Professor Vittal Katikireddi, of Glasgow University, is involved in the evaluation of the pilot scheme and was one of those giving evidence on Wednesday.

People who would traditionally be using opioids such as heroin have largely shifted towards the cocaine market Prof Andrew McAuley, Glasgow Caledonian University

He told MPs the level of engagement in the facility and the demographics of people using it can be measured “fairly quickly”.

Prof Katikireddi said: “In terms of actually tracking things through to the amount of overdoses, ambulance call-outs, these kind of measures you can view as harder health outcomes – that can often take some time and it depends a bit on how big the service is …

“That will probably take more in the order of two or three years to develop that type of evidence.

“But potentially longer than that in terms of it being peer-reviewed and published and so on.”

He said similar schemes around the world had tended to see improvements in anti-social behaviour in local communities.

The committee was told there are about 200 facilities in 19 countries, including the UK and Ireland.

Professor Andrew McAuley, of Glasgow Caledonian University, said other safer consumption room schemes have resulted in a reduction of drug-related litter.

He said poly drug use – using more than one type of substance – is particularly prevalent in Scotland and cocaine is a notable feature in drug data.

Prof McAuley said: “Cocaine for example, has radically changed the whole landscape in Scotland.

“Moving from more of a so-called recreational drug to much more into the street drug scene, being injected by huge amounts of people – people who would traditionally be using opioids such as heroin have largely shifted towards the cocaine market.”