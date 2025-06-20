Assisted dying House of Commons vote: Key numbers and trends

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Here is how the vote on the third reading of the Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill breaks down, including by gender, geography and political experience.

The figures are based on the total number of MPs able to express a preference in the vote, which was 639: 635 who could cast a vote, plus two tellers – or counters – for those MPs in favour (“aye”) and two tellers for those MPs against (“no”).

The 11 MPs not able to express a preference were the seven Sinn Fein MPs, who do not take their seats at Westminster, plus the Speaker and the three Deputy Speakers, who do not vote.

All figures have been compiled by the PA news agency.

– Gender

A majority of female MPs backed the Bill at third reading, while slightly more male MPs opposed the legislation than voted in favour.

Of the 259 female MPs able to express their preference, 137 or 53% were in favour (this includes one of the “aye” tellers); 110 or 42% were against (including two “no” tellers); 11 or 4% had no vote recorded; and one (Liberal Democrat MP Wendy Chamberlain) voted both for and against.

Of the 380 male MPs, 177 or 47% backed the Bill (including one “aye” teller); 182 or 48% opposed it; and 21 or 6% had no vote recorded.

– Commons experience

Support for the Bill at third reading was higher among MPs elected for the first time at or since the 2024 general election than among MPs who first entered Parliament at previous elections.

Of the 348 MPs elected at or since the election, who were able to indicate a preference, 209 (60%) were in favour, 132 (38%) were against and seven (2%) had no vote recorded.

By contrast, of the 291 veteran MPs, 105 (36%) backed the Bill – including two “aye” tellers; 160 (55%) opposed it – including two “no” tellers; 25 (9%) had no vote recorded; and one (Lib Dem MP Wendy Chamberlain) voted both for and against.

– Geography

Wales is the area of the UK with the highest proportion of MPs backing the Bill (75%), followed by south-west England (74%), the East Midlands (57%) and Yorkshire & the Humber (57%).

Northern Ireland saw the lowest proportion (6%), followed by Scotland (32%), London (37%) and north-east England (37%).

The remaining figures are eastern England (51%), south-east England (47%), the West Midlands (46%) and north-west England (44%).

– Party

Of those parties in the Commons with more than one MP, the DUP, Greens and SNP were the only parties which did not split their vote.

All four Green MPs voted in favour and all five DUP MPs voted against.

None of the SNP’s nine MPs had a vote recorded.

Plaid Cymru (three in favour, one against) and Reform (two in favour, three against) were both split, while for the SDLP one MP was in favour and the other had no vote recorded.

Of the three Northern Ireland parties represented by a single member – the Alliance, Traditional Unionist Voice and the Ulster Unionists – each respective MP voted against.

The Liberal Democrats were split 55 in favour, 14 against and two with no vote recorded, plus Wendy Chamberlain who voted both in favour and against.

Labour split 224 in favour, 160 against and 15 with no vote recorded.

Two Labour MPs, Bambos Charalambous and Sarah Owen, were tellers for the “aye” vote, while Labour MP Ruth Jones was a teller for the “no” vote.

The Conservatives split 20 in favour, 92 against and five with no vote recorded.

One Tory MP, Harriett Baldwin, was a teller for the “no” vote.

– Cabinet

Some 16 members of the Cabinet voted in favour: Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander, Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn, Chief Whip Alan Campbell, Home Secretary Yvette Cooper, Defence Secretary John Healey, Work & Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall, Science & Technology Secretary Peter Kyle, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Pat McFadden, Energy Secretary Ed Miliband, Secretary for Scotland Ian Murray, Leader of the Commons Lucy Powell, Environment Secretary Steve Reed, Minister without Portfolio Ellie Reeves, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Secretary for Wales Jo Stevens.

Six Cabinet members voted against: Chief Secretary to the Treasury Darren Jones, Justice Secretary Shabana Mahmood, Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson, Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds and Health Secretary Wes Streeting.

Two Cabinet members had no vote recorded: Foreign Secretary David Lammy and Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy.