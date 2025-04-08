More than 50 firefighters battle blaze in the Mourne Mountains

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More than 50 firefighters have been tackling a significant wildfire in the Mourne Mountains in Co Down.

It comes after a major incident was declared at the weekend when a large wildfire close to the Mournes led to homes being evacuated.

Firefighters have tackled almost 150 blazes in the area since Thursday night.

An amber wildfire warning is expected to remain in place until the end of the week, with the forecast for increasing temperatures in Northern Ireland heightening concerns of further ignitions.

On Tuesday morning the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said it had received 240 calls on Monday, and that 27 of the 148 calls mobilised involved wildfires.

“Firefighters continued to work tirelessly throughout the duration of yesterday evening and into this morning, responding to multiple wildfires and other emergency calls across Northern Ireland,” it said in a statement.

“The wildfire in the Bloody Bridge area of the Mourne Mountains has escalated to eight fire appliances with over 50 firefighters now battling the blaze.

“It is expected that firefighting operations will continue in the Bloody Bridge area across today. We are appealing for the public to please stay away from the area and avoid hill walking in the mountains around the Bloody Bridge area.

“If you live in the Newcastle vicinity please keep your windows and doors closed.”

Meanwhile, the NIFRS said wildfires in the Sawel Mountain area of Newtownstewart, Co Tyrone, and on the Carncullagh Road in Dervock, Co Antrim, have been dealt with.

“Our firefighters have continued to respond to a number of other emergency incidents across the night, including a well-developed kitchen fire that had spread to the attic of a house in Banbridge as well as a large shed fire in Hillsborough in the early hours of this morning,” it said.

“An amber weather warning remains in place for wildfires. Please follow our fire safety advice and stay vigilant to the risk of fire in the countryside. If you see a fire please call 999 immediately.”

Environment Minister Andrew Muir visited the Mourne Mountains on Monday evening to see the extent of the damage.

He issued a stark warning that those involved in setting deliberate fires are risking lives, and could be charged with manslaughter.

“I’ve got a clear message to the people of Northern Ireland: if you know who is deliberately setting these malicious fires you must report it to the police. If that is difficult for you, anonymously to Crimestoppers,” he said.

“To those that are thinking of going up the mountains to light fires – don’t.

“You are causing a catastrophic impact to our environment but also you are putting lives and people’s homes and farms at risk.

“It needs to stop.”