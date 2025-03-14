UK set for rare ‘blood moon’ partial lunar eclipse

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A partial lunar eclipse will take place in the UK just before dawn on Friday.

The moon will darken as it moves into Earth’s shadow and will eventually turn red, earning its “blood moon” nickname.

In a partial lunar eclipse, the sun, Earth and moon are almost, rather than fully, aligned. This means a dark section appears on the moon.

The last total lunar eclipse was in May 2022 when the moon turned completely red.

Astronomer Jake Foster, at the Royal Observatory Greenwich, said: “When the Earth comes between the sun and the moon, the only sunlight that can reach the moon must first pass through the Earth’s atmosphere.

“As sunlight enters the atmosphere, different wavelengths (and therefore colours) of light will be scattered and bounced around by differing amounts. Blue light scatters a great deal, which is why our skies are blue.

“Red light is mostly unaffected by the gases of the atmosphere, so it travels all the way through them and out the other side where it can shine on the moon, making it appear red.”

The moon will start to turn red at around 5.30am and will be most visible just before 6.30am, according to astronomers.

“The moon will be very low in the sky just above the western horizon, so the best place to see it will be somewhere with a clear view of the west, free of any obstructions like tall trees or buildings,” Mr Foster said.

“No equipment is required, but a pair of binoculars will enhance your view of this cosmic phenomenon.”

According to the Royal Astronomical Society, some people living in the west of the UK may see a total lunar eclipse with the naked eye, weather permitting.

Others in eastern and south-east England are only expected to be able to see a partial lunar eclipse. This is because the moon will not be completely within the Earth’s shadow by the time it sets.

The Met Office said: “Early birds catch the Worm Moon.

“Check local conditions to see if you’re in with a chance of spotting this celestial spectacle.”

According to the latest Met Office forecast, much of the UK will be covered by cloud when the eclipse will be most visible, apart from parts of the South East, East Anglia and central Scotland.