Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Money for old rope? Artwork given £1m price tag

David Shrigley’s piece is made up of 10 tonnes of discarded rope.

George Lithgow
Wednesday 12 November 2025 19:01 EST
Artist David Shrigley with his new artwork Exhibition Of Old Rope at the Stephen Friedman Gallery in London (Lucy North/PA)
Artist David Shrigley with his new artwork Exhibition Of Old Rope at the Stephen Friedman Gallery in London (Lucy North/PA) (PA Wire)

A Turner Prize-nominated artist has launched an exhibition where the only artwork is a 10-tonne pile of discarded rope priced at £1 million.

David Shrigley spent months scouring the country for unwanted material to prove he really can get money for old rope.

All lengths gathered for the installation – from cruise liner mooring lines to slim cords used for crab and lobster pots – were treated and cleaned at Shrigley’s studio to prepare it for public exhibition.

He said: “This exhibition started with an idiom. Old rope has no use. It’s also hard to recycle, so there’s a lot of it lying around.

“I thought, what if I turn that into a literal exhibition of old rope? And then say, yes, this is art, and yes, you can buy it for £1 million.”

Exhibition Of Old Rope will run at the Stephen Friedman Gallery in London from November 13 to December 20.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in