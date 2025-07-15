MoD data breach latest: MPs vow to investigate Afghan leak ‘mess’ after defence secretary apologises
An unprecedented gagging order prevented details of the government breach being revealed for more than 600 days
MPs have vowed to “thoroughly investigate” the government data breach that put the lives of nearly 100,000 Afghans at risk of being killed by the Taliban.
The defence secretary apologised to those affected as he addressed the Commons on Tuesday, after it was revealed the Ministry of Defence used a gagging order to cover up the leak.
The chairman of the defence committee, Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi, branded the situation a “mess” as he told the house he and his colleagues would “thoroughly investigate” the matter.
The leak happened in February 2022 after a member of the armed forces shared the details of thousands of Afghans who had applied for sanctuary in Britain following the fall of Kabul to the Taliban in August 2021.
The government was granted an unprecedented superinjunction, which banned the media from reporting on the leak, amid fears the information could fall into the hands of the Taliban.
Ministers also approved the spending of billions on the largest covert evacuation in modern history as 16,000 at-risk Afghans were secretly brought to the UK under a cover story.
The full details can only now be disclosed after a legal battle involving The Independent and other media outlets, who challenged the order.
The number of Afghans evacuated explained:
You may have seen some differing numbers across news outlets and from the government today.
In total, 23,900 Afghans linked to the breach have been offered relocation to the UK, with more than 16,000 already in the UK.
Of these, the MoD says 6,900 of those are people who would not have otherwise been brought to Britain had the leak not have happened.
Around 4,500 people of the 6,900 figure have been brought to the UK or are in transit so far through the Afghanistan Response Route.
This is made up of 900 Arap applicants and approximately 3,600 family members.
Why was this superinjunction unprecedented?
This superinjunction was granted ‘contra mundum’. Contra mundum, Latin for ‘against the world’, means it is applied to anyone and everyone.
The effect is that a person could be found in contempt of court if they shared any information about the injunction, whether or not they are participating in the proceedings.
There has been previous use of contra mundum injunctions, but High Court judges believed this to be the first contra mundum superinjunction.
This is also believed to be the first superinjunction granted to the British government.
'Afghans protected us and they deserved our protection in return'
Dr Sara de Jong, co-founder of The Sulha Alliance, a charity helping former Afghans who supported the British, who has known about the breach since August 2023, said: "It is a horrible irony that the UK Government had to save Afghans from their own data blunder, instead of prioritising those who are the Taliban's prime target.
"The vast amount of resource to cover up this error, could have been much better spent. For example, we see inexcusable delays in processing applications for family members at severe risk and many injured interpreters never received compensation.”
She added: “While this data breach was the most severe and most recent, it is not the first time that the safety of Afghans has been compromised by the UK Government. These Afghans protected us and they deserved our protection in return.”
Human rights lawyers call breach a 'catastrophic failure'
Following Mr Justice Chamberlain lifting the superinjunction, Erin Alcock, a human rights lawyer at law firm Leigh Day, who has previously assisted hundreds of Arap applicants and family members, said that there had been “rumours circulating of an incident of this kind for some time”.
She said: “The news today is extremely concerning.
“We have been aware of rumours circulating of an incident of this kind for some time and have been concerned about any potential risks posed to our clients, particularly those remaining in Afghanistan.
“Sadly, this incident represents a catastrophic failure by the Government to protect the personal information, and therefore the safety, of what is an extremely vulnerable group of individuals.
“We will be urgently seeking clarification as to which of our many clients may have been affected and confirmation that all necessary precautions have and will be taken to mitigate any risk of harm to them.”
Healey 'deeply concerned' about lack of transparency around breach
John Healey told MPs he had felt “deeply concerned about the lack of transparency” around the data breach.
The Defence Secretary told the Commons: “No government wishes to withhold information from the British public, from parliamentarians or the press in this manner.”
He later said: “The full number of Afghan arrivals under all schemes have been reported in the regular Home Office statistics, meaning that they are already counted in the existing migration figures.”
Superinjunction resulted in 'scrutiny vacuum', judge says
Reading a summary of his judgment in court, Mr Justice Chamberlain noted that the grant of the superinjunction had “given rise to serious free speech concerns”.
He added: “The superinjunction had the effect of completely shutting down the ordinary mechanisms of accountability which operate in a democracy.
“This led to what I describe as a ‘scrutiny vacuum’.”
Watch: Inside the secret scramble to save lives after MoD data breach
Healey questions finished
The defence secretary has now finished taking questions on the MoD data breach that was revealed today.
John Healey addressed MPs just 30 minutes after the superinjunction was lifted by the High Court on Tuesday.
He began with saying it was ‘deeply uncomfortable’ to be unable to share details of the issue with parliament.
He went on to explain how the data breach happened and what steps were being taken now.
My court fight to lift superinjunction and expose government’s secret failings
The Independent’s social affairs correspondent Holly Bancroft was one of a handful of journalists who knew about a catastrophic Ministry of Defence data leak – but an unprecedented legal order meant it could not be revealed.
For two years, they battled to lift the draconian measures.
Read about Holly Bancroft’s fight to lift the superinjunction here:
Tory MP says the argument for secrecy was 'very thin’
The Independent’s political editor David Maddox reports:
Tory MP Mark Pritchard has become the first MP to hit out at the elephant in the room.
“I detect some wriggling,” he said.
He was angered that the minister is “justifying the superinjunction” not telling the press, public and “unbelievably” those affected by the data breach.
He warned that the argument for a superinjunction is “very thin because even the MoD admits that Taliban aligned individuals already had access to the database.”
Mr Pritchard warned: “The precedent of a superinjunction is very concerning for this place. How do we know there is not another superinjunction about another leak. But of course he could not tell us, could he?”
John Healey says he has not been read into any other superinjunctions.
But admits that having a superinjunction was “in many ways unconscionable”.
He repeats that the decisions have been “difficult” but necessary.
