Minister hails record growth in UK’s public electric vehicle charger network

Monthly growth in the availability of public electric vehicle (EV) chargers in the UK reached a record high in April, according to official statistics.

Future of roads minister Lilian Greenwood claimed the figures show people can always access a charger “no matter where they live”.

Some 79,326 public charging devices were available on May 1, Department for Transport (DfT) statistics seen by the PA news agency show.

That is an increase of 2,819 compared from the total of 76,507 on April 1.

Since May 1 last year, the amount has soared by 30%.

The rollout of public EV charging is seen as vital to persuade more drivers – particularly those without off-road parking – to switch to electric motoring.

Ms Greenwood said: “We’re ensuring drivers are always close to an electric vehicle chargepoint, no matter where they live.

“Our new stats this week show strong growth in our public chargepoint network, with almost 80,000 public chargepoints now installed and a record of nearly 3,000 made available this April alone.”

She said the UK is “seeing a chargepoint boost across all regions”.

Compared with April 1 2024, the number available on the same date this year increased by 30% in the North, 44% in the West Midlands, 29% in the South East, 28% in Wales, 32% in Scotland and 23% in Northern Ireland.

Changes in the total number of available devices are caused by chargers being installed, decommissioned or switching from private use only.

The DfT figures are based on data from charger map service Zapmap.

A report published by public spending watchdog the National Audit Office in December last year found the rollout of public EV chargers was “on track” to meet the 300,000 the DfT estimates will be the minimum needed by 2030.

The Government has pledged to ban the sale of new petrol and diesel cars and vans from 2030.

Industry body the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said on Thursday that pure electric versions are available for a record two out of five new car models on sale in the UK.

Car buyers can choose from more than 130 battery electric new car models, up from 102 a year ago.

There are also more than 100 plug-in hybrid models on sale.