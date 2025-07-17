Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Minehead school bus crash latest: One child killed after coach carrying dozens of pupils overturns in Somerset

Tom Watling
Thursday 17 July 2025 16:26 EDT
Comments
Police near the scene of a bus crash on the A396 Cutcombe Hill, between Wheddon Cross and Timbercombe, near Minehead
Police near the scene of a bus crash on the A396 Cutcombe Hill, between Wheddon Cross and Timbercombe, near Minehead (PA)

A child has died after a school coach carrying children and staff from a day trip crashed in Somerset.

The coach was carrying 60-70 passengers and was heading back to a nearby middle school in Minehead on Thursday afternoon when the incident took place on the A396 at Cutcombe Hill.

A local resident said the coach had gone off the road and down a 20-foot slope.

Avon and Somerset Police said on Thursday evening that a child had died following the incident.

Speaking outside Bridgwater Police Centre, Chief Superintendent Mark Edgington said: “A number of other people have presented or been taken to hospital, some with serious injuries.

“This includes two children who were taken to hospital by air ambulance, many passengers either sustained minor injuries or were physically unharmed and were transferred to a rest centre.

“Work to help them return to Minehead has been taking place throughout the evening. An investigation into the cause of this incident will be carried out.”

