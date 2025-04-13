‘Sexual language’ among reasons Mickey Rourke booted from Celebrity Big Brother

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hollywood actor Mickey Rourke will be told he used “inappropriate sexual language” on Celebrity Big Brother before being kicked out of the house.

The Bafta-winning star of The Wrestler, 72, was asked to leave the ITV1 show on Saturday after “further use of inappropriate language” and “instances of unacceptable behaviour”.

Rourke has caused upset in the house since the series began and made former Dance Moms star JoJo Siwa cry after making comments about her sexuality.

Sunday’s episode will depict the events that led up to his departure, including an instance where he used language that made The Only Way Is Essex star Ella Rae Wise feel uncomfortable.

Things become heated between Rourke and Love Island star Chris Hughes during a pirate-themed shopping task where US singer Siwa has been given the role of captain and is in charge of steering the ship.

Siwa, 21, says “step back in line, soldier” to which Hughes steps out of line and looks at US actor Rourke.

Rourke then steps out of line to confront the 32-year-old.

Siwa says “Mickey… Ahoy” to Rourke who then says to Hughes: “You looking at me?”.

“Ahoy. You’re not the captain of this ship. Ahoy. Back up soldier”, Siwa says to Rourke.

Rourke then says to Hughes “don’t eyeball me” and Hughes responds by saying: “Mickey it was a joke, f***ing…”

Rourke says again, “don’t f***ing eyeball me. You c***.”

Drag queen Danny Beard and Siwa both try to diffuse the situation with Beard saying: “He was joking. He was joking. He was joking.”

Beard and retired Olympian Daley Thompson stand inbetween the two and Hughes says: “Mickey, it was a joke.”

Big Brother then calls Rourke to the diary room, where he is reprimanded.

Rae Wise says she has felt “very uneasy” and references a comment Rourke made earlier in the day which made her uncomfortable.

In the diary room Big Brother tells Rourke: “Earlier today in a disagreement with Chris, your language and behaviour was threatening and aggressive.

“Big Brother does not tolerate threatening language or behaviour. In addition, you have used inappropriate sexual language to Ella.”

Rourke says: “Oh, I’m not aware of that but okay.”

Big Brother adds: “This language has caused offence to your fellow housemates and could cause offence to the viewing public.

“This is not the first time Big Brother has had to speak to you about your offensive and inappropriate language.”

Rourke apologises and says: “I stepped over the line. And I take responsibility for doing the wrong thing. ‘Cause I lost my temper, and I’ve been trying to work on it my whole life and I wish I would have had better self-control and I’m very sorry.

“I’m ashamed of myself for losing it for a few seconds there. Nobody got touched or hurt.

“Maybe some feelings got hurt or maybe others have feelings about others getting upset but, you know, I’m sorry about that.”

Big Brother then says that there is “no option but to ask you to leave the Big Brother house.”

Rourke adds: “I blame myself, I know it was my bad. You know, I’ve got a short fuse and I know I upset a lot of people out there, you know. And I’m sorry for that.

“I’m actually ashamed of myself for getting that hot. I went over the line, you know, I did wrong.

“I guess, like they say, I’m a work in progress. I just wanna pack my bags and leave, you know.

“I wanted to leave yesterday actually but I wasn’t chosen.”

Rourke had been put up for eviction on Friday, alongside former Tory MP Sir Michael Fabricant and Coronation Street star Jack P Shepherd, but was saved by the public vote.

After his departure Sir Michael reposted a social media post on X, formerly Twitter, announcing Rourke’s exit and wrote: “He wanted to leave on day one.”

Rourke received a formal warning from Big Brother earlier in the week for “unacceptable language and behaviour” directed at Siwa.

Hughes, 32, had comforted Siwa during Wednesday’s episode after Rourke said he would “vote the lesbian out real quick”.

Sunday’s show will also see the shipmates find 2024 celebrity housemate Lauren Simon lounging in the hot tub.

Celebrity Big Brother airs at 10pm on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player.