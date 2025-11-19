Sir Mick Jagger makes surprise visit to his old school

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Mick Jagger has made a surprise visit to his old school, Dartford Grammar, in Kent.

The Rolling Stones frontman, 82, also visited The Mick Jagger Centre, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a series of special events and performances.

Sir Mick said: “I would like to offer my thanks to all the music teachers at The Mick Jagger Centre and at the school who inspired children and young people in their musical careers, music and the arts to help us to understand what it’s like to be human, what it’s like to express our feelings and emotions.

“Singing and playing is a great way to express your feelings, whether they are feelings of anger, angst, tenderness or love.

“Music also brings us together in a common experience, whether we are singing in a choir, playing here in Dartford, or listening to a band at Wembley Stadium.”

The school’s headmaster, Julian Metcalf, said the return visit from Sir Mick was “very special and the icing on the cake”.

Sir Mick opened the centre in Dartford, Kent, with the Duke of Kent in March 2000 and it has been the home of the Dartford Music School and Dartford Symphony Orchestra ever since.

It is equipped with recording and video studios as well as rehearsal rooms and gallery spaces for students.

The centre is also often used as a venue for local community activities, theatre and music concerts.

Sir Mick funds a project at the centre which delivers weekly music tuition to more than 1,280 local children.

The project, named Red Rooster, has been going since 2003.

During the visit Sir Mick also presented a trophy to the current Dartford Grammar basketball team, having played the sport himself at school in his early days.

Sir Mick was born and raised in Dartford, attending Dartford Grammar before going on to study at the London School of Economics.

Sir Mick also met his future bandmate, Keith Richards, as they were classmates in Dartford and went on to found The Rolling Stones in the 1960s.