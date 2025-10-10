PPE Medpro partners willing to discuss ‘possible settlement’ of Covid gowns case

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Partners of a company linked to Baroness Michelle Mone have said they are prepared to “enter into a dialogue” with a view to a “possible settlement” after being ordered to repay millions of pounds for breaching a Covid-19 PPE contract.

PPE Medpro has been ordered to pay back nearly £122 million to the Government after it was found to have breached a contract to supply surgical gowns during the pandemic.

Earlier this month, PPE Medpro, a consortium led by Lady Mone’s husband Doug Barrowman, filed to enter administration.

In a statement, Mr Barrowman said: “The consortium partners of PPE Medpro are prepared to enter into a dialogue with the administrators of the company to discuss a possible settlement with the Government.”

The consortium was awarded government contracts by the former Conservative administration to supply personal protective equipment (PPE) during the pandemic after Lady Mone recommended it to ministers.

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) sued PPE Medpro at the High Court over allegations that it breached a deal because the gowns were “faulty” by not being sterile.

In her ruling, Mrs Justice Cockerill said the gowns “were not, contractually speaking, sterile, or properly validated as being sterile”, which meant they could not be used in the NHS.

Barristers for PPE Medpro told the trial it had been “singled out for unfair treatment” and accused the Government of “buyer’s remorse”, claiming the gowns became defective because of the conditions in which they were kept after being delivered.

Lady Mone criticised the judgment, calling it a win for the “establishment”, while Mr Barrowman said it was a “travesty of justice”.

It is understood the partners want to resolve the issue and administrators have been urged to get in touch with the Government to reach an agreement.

Medpro UK spent £4.3 million defending its position.

It said that offers to settle on a no-fault basis have been made, including a remake of the 25 million gowns or a £23 million cash equivalent, but these were rejected.

PPE Medpro insists that it provided all 25 million gowns and that it disputes that the gowns were not sterile.

It has said that the court made its ruling on a technicality.

The gowns had a resale value of £85 million at the end of 2020 and if they had been sold on the international market as non-sterile gowns, it said.

Baroness Mone, who created the lingerie brand Ultimo, which she sold in 2014, was made a Conservative peer by David Cameron in 2015.

She has said that she has “no wish to return” to the House of Lords as a Conservative peer.