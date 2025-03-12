Michelle Keegan gives birth to first child with Mark Wright

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Actress Michelle Keegan has given birth to her first child with her reality star husband Mark Wright.

Wright, who rose to fame on The Only Way Is Essex (Towie), and 37-year-old Keegan, known for ITV’s Coronation Street, were married in May 2015.

She and Wright, 38, who live together in Essex and began dating in 2012, revealed to their Instagram followers their child’s birth name and when their daughter was born.

They wrote on Instagram: “Together we have a new love to share… Our little girl (love heart emoji). Palma Elizabeth Wright 06.03.25.”

The couple also shared a black and white photo of their daughter being held.

Last month, the couple reportedly hid from burglars in a locked bedroom during a break-in at their mansion.

Essex Police said it was investigating a report of four suspects, who had forced entry and searched the address before fleeing.

Keegan began her acting career in TV playing Tina McIntyre in ITV soap opera Coronation Street, joining the show in 2008, before going on to star in hit army drama Our Girl as corporal Georgie Lane and in the comedy-drama Brassic as Erin Croft.

Wright was a semi-professional footballer who spent time at the youth academies of West Ham, Arsenal and Tottenham before he starred in Towie.

He gained further recognition after finishing as a runner-up on ITV’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in 2011, and as a finalist on BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing in 2014.

Wright is currently a presenter on Heart FM.