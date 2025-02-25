Irish premier says Donald Trump ‘welcome’ in Ireland

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ireland’s premier Micheal Martin has said he would “absolutely” invite Donald Trump to Ireland.

The Taoiseach said that the US president, who owns a golf course and hotel in Co Clare, was “welcome” in Ireland.

Mr Trump last visited Ireland in 2023 for a brief trip to Trump International Golf Links and Hotel in Doonbeg.

Although there was heavy security for the visit and Maga fans gathered in the village, no government representative was at Shannon Airport to greet him as it was deemed a “private” trip.

Asked while on the way to Cabinet if he would invite Mr Trump to Ireland, Mr Martin said he would.

“He’s been here before, we would absolutely invite President Trump to Ireland, he’s welcome here,” he added.

Mr Martin is due to travel to Washington DC and Austin, Texas, for St Patrick’s Day, with a traditional trip to the White House for the shamrock ceremony also expected.

Although a formal invitation has not yet been sent, there is an expectation that the White House visit will take place.

Government figures have pointed out that Mr Trump continued the shamrock ceremony during his first term in office.

Mr Martin said: “There’s no formal invitation, they don’t happen in that manner.

“But our embassy and our people will be engaging with the White House, I am travelling to Washington and then also, will be travelling to Austin in advance of that.”