McGregor responds to Taoiseach’s criticism after Trump visit

Irish premier Micheal Martin does not represent the people of Ireland, Conor McGregor has claimed, after being criticised by the Taoiseach.

It came after Irish political leaders said the mixed martial arts fighter does not speak for Ireland as he visited the White House for a St Patrick’s Day meeting with US President Donald Trump.

McGregor praised Mr Trump’s work ethic as “inspiring” as he met him in the Oval Office on Monday, while the President described him as “fantastic”.

The Dubliner told reporters in the West Wing that he was going to voice concerns about immigration issues in Ireland when he spoke to Mr Trump.

McGregor, who has previously stated an intent to run for the Irish presidency, claimed the Irish Government was one of “zero action with zero accountability”.

His visit to the White House came months after he was found civilly liable in a High Court damages case in Dublin taken by a woman who accused him of rape.

Nikita Hand, also known as Nikita Ni Laimhin, won her claim against McGregor after accusing the professional fighter of raping her in a Dublin hotel in December 2018.

Ms Hand, 35, was awarded damages and costs after a three-week trial last year in which the jury found him civilly liable for assault.

A judge at the High Court in Dublin later said the jury had “conclusively determined” that McGregor had raped Ms Hand. McGregor is appealing against the outcome of the civil case.

In response to McGregor’s comments to reporters in the White House briefing room, Irish premier Micheal Martin later said his claims were “wrong” and did not reflect the views of the Irish people.

Deputy premier Simon Harris said that McGregor was not in the US to represent Ireland and did not speak for the people of Ireland, and “has no mandate to”.

Asked about Mr Martin’s criticism, Mr McGregor told Sky News: “I am an employer of over 200 people, almost 300 people in the country of Ireland. He’s an employer of none.

“Every available metric available to us has shown that the Government of Ireland currently has failed the people of Ireland.

“In 10 years, Dublin City Centre has gone from one of the most safest cities in Europe, to one of the most dangerous.

“So, shame on him for saying that, speaking down on an Irishman. I won’t speak about him personally, throw a jab – I could, I could throw many jabs at him, I could throw jabs handily at them.

“However, I speak on the metrics, and the metrics show they failed the people of Ireland. They do not represent the people of Ireland.”

Asked how he would respond to people who said it is inappropriate for him to attend the White House, he walked away after saying: “God bless Ireland and God bless America.”

During a meeting with Mr Martin in the Oval office last week, Mr Trump described McGregor as “great” when asked who his favourite Irish person was.

The US president said the MMA fighter had the “best tattoos I’ve ever seen”.

“Conor’s great, right. But you have a lot of great Irish fighters actually, great fighters,” he said.

“Ireland’s always had a lot of good fighters.

“You know why? Because they’re tough people, they’re smart people and they’re passionate people.”