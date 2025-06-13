N Ireland motorcyclist, war veteran and public inquiry chairwoman honoured

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

One of the world’s most renowned road racers, an astrophysicist and the first woman to chair a public inquiry in Northern Ireland are among those being honoured by the King in his birthday honours.

The region also has the oldest person to be honoured on the list, with 106-year-old Second World War veteran Norman Irwin, from Coleraine, in line for a British Empire Medal (BEM).

Dozens of people from Northern Ireland have been recognised, including former permanent secretary at the Department of Health Peter May with the Order of the Bath for public service, and Michael Dunlop, 36, being made an MBE for services to motorcycle racing.

From starting his racing journey as one of the famous Dunlop family dynasty of Ballymoney, Co Antrim, in 2006, Michael has gone on to become the most successful rider in the history of the Isle of Man TT, with 32 wins, and has overall won more than 120 national road races.

He said: “I’ve spent years pushing through every high and low life could throw at me. No matter the challenge, I’ve always given everything 100% on and off the track.

“To now be recognised in this way is a privilege beyond words.”

Astrophysicist Dame Jocelyn Bell Burnell, 81, originally from Lurgan, Co Armagh, who as a doctoral student discovered the first radio pulsars in 1967, is to be made a Companion of Honour, and Christine Smith KC, from Co Down, chairwoman of the Urology Services Inquiry, is being made a CBE.

Ms Smith said she is “deeply honoured”.

“I feel privileged to be the recipient as the first woman to chair a public inquiry in Northern Ireland,” she said.

“I see it as a recognition of the incredible mentors and champions I have had throughout my career, and I am most grateful for their support.

“I also see it as a reflection of the collective effort of my team on the Urology Services Inquiry (USI,) and those I have been lucky to work with on previous inquiries, including the Independent Neurology Inquiry (INI), the Renewable Heat Incentive Inquiry (RHI) and in particular the Inquiry into Historical Institutional Abuse (HIA).”

Meanwhile, Richard Taylor, governor of Hydebank Wood Secure College and Women’s Prison, is being made an OBE for public service.

Mr Taylor credited the whole team of staff for being part of a 10-year process of turning the south Belfast facility around, following a critical inspection report in 2013, to being described as a “model of excellence”.