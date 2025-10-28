Michael D Higgins spends second night in hospital

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Irish president Michael D Higgins has spent a second night in hospital as he receives treatment for an infection.

Mr Higgins, 84, was admitted to St James’s Hospital on Sunday afternoon for an examination and put on a course of antibiotics.

A spokesman said on Monday that the President’s medical team said there was a “significant improvement” since he began the course of antibiotics and had agreed to remain in hospital in line with medical advice.

“The President, who is in good spirits, remained in hospital overnight to receive antibiotics.”

Mr Higgins’ second and final term as President is due to end at midnight on November 10.

On Friday, the Irish public voted to elect left-wing independent Catherine Connolly as his successor, who will officially take up the office at an inauguration ceremony on November 11.

Mr Higgins was admitted to hospital last February after experiencing a mild form of stroke.

He said he had to cut back on his appearances at sports events temporarily while he recovered.

The stroke affected his left side, including his hand and hip, and exacerbated problems with his lower back.

He told reporters at the Ploughing Championships last year that he had to use two walking sticks as he sometimes has balance problems.

“I have from previous times very heavy arthritis – the culmination of all of this means I can’t run quite like I did,” he said.