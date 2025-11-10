Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Michael D Higgins and Sabina given roses and cheered as term ends

Mr Higgins was late departing as he and Sabina wanted to ring the peace bell one last time.

By Grinne N. Aodha
Monday 10 November 2025 14:26 EST
President Michael D. Higgins leaves St Patrick’s Cathedral in Dublin, after attending a Remembrance Sunday service, on his second to last day in office. Picture date: Sunday November 9, 2025.
President Michael D. Higgins leaves St Patrick’s Cathedral in Dublin, after attending a Remembrance Sunday service, on his second to last day in office. Picture date: Sunday November 9, 2025. (PA Wire)

Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabina were greeted by cheers and gifted roses as they left Aras an Uachtarain on Monday night.

A guard of honour was formed outside the gates of the official residence in the biting cold by the members of the Sanctuary Runners who wanted to show their appreciation for his support.

The running group, which Mr Higgins is a patron of, is made up of Irish citizens, migrants, asylum seekers and refugees.

One runner, Monika Pumpkin – who is originally from Botswana, handed him and Sabina roses to thank him for his support during his presidency

Ms Pumpkin, whose birthday is today, said he has been supportive of the group and “for all migrants in Ireland” and it was an “honour” to be at the gates of Aras an Uachtarain.

She added: “We are here today to wish him well and farewell.”

Mr Higgins, who was late as he and Sabina wanted to ring the peace bell one last time, thanked the runners for their patience due to their delay as he took the roses from Ms Pumpkin.

He wished her health and happiness before the car departed.

Mr Higgins’ 14-year term ends at midnight and left-wing independent Catherine Connolly will be inaugurated as Ireland’s 10th president on Tuesday.

