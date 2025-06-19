Slane Castle’s Lord Henry Mount Charles dies aged 74

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Slane Castle’s Lord Henry Mount Charles has died aged 74.

He died late on Wednesday after “a long and valiant” battle with cancer, his family said.

He is best known for organising a series of open-air rock concerts at his ancestral home in the grounds of Slane Castle in Co Meath.

“It is with profound sadness that the family of Lord Henry Mount Charles, the Marquess Conyngham, announce his peaceful passing in the late hours of June 18 following a long and valiant battle with cancer,” his family said in a statement.

“A beloved husband, father, grandfather, and custodian of Slane Castle, Lord Henry’s courage and unwavering spirit inspired all who knew him.”

His family said he had left behind “an extraordinary legacy as a passionate steward of Ireland’s heritage, dedicating his life to preserving Slane Castle and transforming it into a beacon of culture, music and community”.

“His visionary leadership and generosity touched countless lives, while his warmth, humour and resilience endeared him to friends, colleagues and admirers across generations.

“Lord Henry’s light will continue to shine through the lives he enriched and the enduring contributions he made to Ireland’s cultural landscape. He will be profoundly missed, but never forgotten.”

His family thanked the “exceptional” staff at St James’s Hospital and the many caregivers who treated him with “compassion” over the last decade.

They also said they were “deeply moved” by the “outpouring of public kindness” during his illness.

The family have asked for privacy and said the funeral arrangements will be private.

President Michael D Higgins has led tributes and expressed condolences to his wife Lady Iona, to his children Alexander, Henrietta, Wolfe and Tamara.

“Lord Henry’s contribution was quite unique and a very important turning point in live music in Ireland when he decided to begin using the natural amphitheatre at Slane Castle as a venue at which public performances could be held by some of the most contemporary makers of music,” Mr Higgins said.

“It wasn’t just in relation to very well-known events that Henry was involved, he had a deep interest in promotion of music including new and young talent.

“I have been saddened over recent years to hear of his struggles with cancer, about which he spoken personally and helpfully of his experiences.”