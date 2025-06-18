British man shot while travelling in Mexico was unlawfully killed, coroner finds

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A British man shot dead alongside two friends while travelling in Mexico was “tragically in the wrong place at the wrong time”, his inquest has heard.

Ben Marshall Corser, 36, from St Just in Cornwall, was killed while sitting in the back of a car outside a supermarket in Colima on May 24 2022.

Cornwall Coroner’s Court heard Mr Corser was taken to hospital unconscious but pronounced dead on arrival there.

A post-mortem examination found he had received a fatal shot wound to his chest.

Emma Hillson, assistant coroner for Cornwall, concluded that Mr Corser had been unlawfully killed.

During an inquest in Truro on Wednesday, Mrs Hillson said: “Ben had been travelling in Mexico since January 2022.

“He had been very happy and enjoying a sociable time.

“He had lived in different parts of Mexico, becoming part of the community.

“He was living with an American-Mexican family, with two other young men, Claudio and Alfredo, in Colima.

“They were skateboarders and Ben joined them in skateboarding.

“On the evening of May 24, Ben and Claudio returned to the area on a bus and Alfredo picked them up in the car.

“They travelled along the main boulevard and stopped at a supermarket.

“While the three were in the car, outside the supermarket, all three of them, including Ben who was sat in the back seat, were shot dead.”

Mrs Hillson said police reports included one witness statement, from a woman who described hearing gunshots and dropped down to the floor before seeing a white van with the driver’s door open.

Police obtained evidence from video cameras around the scene which showed a grey vehicle with no identifying features.

The coroner added: “Three years have now passed since this death.

“I am satisfied it is unlikely that further information will be forthcoming.”

She reached a finding of unlawful act manslaughter, recording that Mr Corser died from a wound produced by a penetrating gun projectile to the thorax.

Concluding the hearing, she thanked Mr Corser’s family – father Andrew Corser, mother Lorraine Downes and brother Tom Corser – and friends for their attendance and for bringing a picture of him to court.

A statement read to the hearing by Andrew Corser described how his son was healthy and had been enjoying a “very happy and sociable time” while travelling in Mexico in 2022.

He said his son and the two friends he had been living with had gone to the supermarket to get some food for Claudio’s mother when they were killed.

Mr Corser told the court: “We have had no explanation or reason given, no suggestion of robbery, kidnapping or anything else.

“Police have not passed to us any information apart from the cause of death.

“Apparently there has been a dramatic upsurge of violence in Colima.

“It is most likely this was a question of Ben, Claudio and Alfredo being tragically in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Mr Corser asked for information from the Mexican police on their investigation and what lines of inquiry they were pursuing in relation to the case.

A police report read to the inquest said a homicide investigation had been launched following the deaths, with evidence gathered at the scene.

It referred to the witness statement of a local woman who heard gunshots and threw herself to the ground before seeing a van with the driver’s door open but could not give any details on those responsible.

Video surveillance from the area showed a grey vehicle with no make or licence plate visible, Mrs Hillson said.

“Investigations are continuing to be carried out,” she read.

During the post-mortem examination, a projectile was recovered from Mr Corser’s body and stored as evidence, the court heard.

Earlier this month, the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office provided a statement to the coroner’s court that “it was unlikely further information would be forthcoming due to the time passed since the death”.

In a tribute issued after Mr Corser’s death, his family described him as having a “breadth that is rare today”.

They said: “He held first class degrees in both fine art and mathematics, he was an artist, a poet, a computer user, maker, coder and programmer, a skateboarder, a sea swimmer, wild camper, a festival goer, an actor, a yoga lover, a photographer, a music maker, a dancer.”