Three Iranian men charged with spying offences under National Security Act

Three Iranian nationals living in London have been charged under the National Security Act with engaging in conduct likely to assist a foreign intelligence service, after an investigation led by counter-terrorism officers, the Metropolitan Police said.

Mostafa Sepahvand, 39, of St John’s Wood, Farhad Javadi Manesh, 44, of Kensal Rise, and Shapoor Qalehali Khani Noori, 55, of Ealing, have been remanded in custody and are due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

They were arrested and detained on May 3 under Section 27 of the National Security Act and all three were charged with engaging in conduct likely to assist the Iranian foreign intelligence service between August 14 2024 and February 16 2025.

Sepahvand was also charged with engaging in surveillance, reconnaissance and open-source research, intending to commit acts, namely serious violence against a person in the UK.

Manesh and Noori have also been charged with engaging in surveillance and reconnaissance, with the intention that acts, namely serious violence against a person in the UK, would be committed by others.

Commander Dominic Murphy, from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command, said: “These are extremely serious charges under the National Security Act, which have come about following what has been a very complex and fast-moving investigation.

“Since the men were arrested two weeks ago, detectives have been working around the clock and we have worked closely with colleagues in the CPS to reach this point. We have been in contact with the individuals directly affected and we continue to provide them with support.

“Now that these men have been charged I would urge people not to speculate about this case, so that the criminal justice process can run its course.”

On May 9, a fourth man, aged 31, was also arrested as part of the investigation and detained under Section 27 of the National Security Act 2023. He was released without charge on Thursday.

Frank Ferguson, head of the Crown Prosecution Service special crime and counter terrorism division, said: “Following a review of the evidence provided by the Metropolitan Police Service’s Counter Terrorism Command, we have authorised criminal charges against three Iranian nationals.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against these defendants are now active and that they have the right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

The three men were arrested on May 3 and warrants of further detention were granted on May 9.

Under section 27 of the National Security Act, officers can arrest without a warrant anyone they suspect is “involved in foreign power threat activity”.

Security minister Dan Jarvis told the Commons on May 6: “I can confirm to the House that these are the first Iranian nationals arrested under the National Security Act.”

Iran was the first foreign power to be listed on the top level of the foreign influence registration scheme (Firs) earlier this year, aimed at protecting the UK from malign foreign influence.

It means anyone who is directed by the regime to carry out activities in the UK must declare it or face five years in prison once the scheme comes into force in July.

Five Iranian nationals were also arrested on May 3 in connection with an entirely separate investigation, with four of them remaining in custody after warrants of further detention were secured.

The four – a 29-year-old man in the Swindon area; a 46-year-old man in west London; a 29-year-old man in the Stockport area; and a 40-year-old man in the Rochdale area – were arrested on suspicion of preparation of a terrorist act, contrary to section five of the Terrorism Act 2006.

A fifth, a 24-year-old man in the Manchester area, was detained under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act before being bailed with conditions to an unspecified date in May.