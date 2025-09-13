Met Office weather warning for strong winds of up to 80mph to hit England and Wales

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind across most parts of England and Wales from Sunday evening into Monday.

Forecasters say most of England and all of Wales could see strong winds and thunderstorms.

The high winds could lead to disruption and delays to road, rail, air, and ferry transport, with a chance that some roads and bridges may close, the forecaster has said.

There is also a chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

open image in gallery The yellow warning issued by Met Office for England and Wales ( Met office )

Some communities near coastal routes and sea fronts may be affected by large waves.

The yellow weather warning is in place from 8pm on Sunday until 6pm on Monday, across London and South East England, the East of England, East Midlands, West Midlands, Yorkshire and Humber, North East England, North West England, South West England and Wales.

Gusts of around 50mph to 60mph are likely around coasts and hills, and 70mph to 80mph is possible in the most exposed locations, with the windiest conditions expected on Monday morning.

Forecasters said those affected should prepare to protect their property and people from injury. They recommend checking for loose items outside the home and planning how to secure items such as bins, garden furniture, trampolines, tents, sheds and fences.

open image in gallery ’Strong and gusty winds’ and possible thunderstorms are expected on Sunday and Monday ( PA Wire )

They also advise checking road conditions and bus and train timetables, and amending travel plans if necessary to have the best chance of avoiding delays.

Despite the unpredictable conditions, forecasters said they are not expecting a named storm to hit the country.

Paul Gundersen, chief meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “We have been monitoring a deepening area of low pressure over the North Atlantic that might bring impactful weather to the UK, most likely on Sunday and Monday. At present, a named storm is unlikely.”

open image in gallery Forecasters said they are not expecting a named storm to hit the country ( PA )

Met Office outlook:

Saturday

A day of sunny spells and scattered blustery showers, some heavy or thundery and merging into longer spells of rain at times. Breezy and gusty for most, but a little less so than on Friday. Temperatures near average for September.

Saturday evening

Showers mostly dying out and winds easing. Turning chilly under clear spells, particularly in the North, with rural grass frost and isolated fog patches. Clouding over in the Southwest later.

Sunday

A fine start for many but with rain then spreading northeastwards, heavy at times. Turning increasingly windy with gales developing widely across England and Wales into the evening.

Monday to Wednesday

Staying windy for many on Monday with sunny spells and blustery showers, possibly heavy and thundery. Showers and winds gradually easing on Tuesday, but turning unsettled again on Wednesday.