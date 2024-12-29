Snow, rain and wind weather warnings could disrupt new year festivities across UK

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A mixture of snow, rain and high winds is set to hit the UK, causing major disruption on New Year’s Eve and through most of next week.

The Met Office has issued multiple weather warnings between Monday and Thursday, with at least one alert affecting nearly all of the country.

Met Office chief forecaster Andy Page said the forecast for the upcoming week was “complicated” and urged people to check the forecast regularly in order to update their plans.

He said: “Almost the entire UK is covered by at least one weather warning during the coming week.

“With such a varied and complex weather situation, there is potential for the pattern of warnings to shift and possibly escalate in some areas.

“With lots of celebrations and people on the move over the coming days, we are urging everyone to keep checking the forecast so they can update their plans.”

open image in gallery The Met Office weather warnings in place on Monday and Tuesday ( PA Wire )

Ahead of the new year celebrations, a warning for wind is in place on Monday where gusts of up to 60mph could impact travellers between 11am and 6pm in areas including Durham, Northumberland, Cumbria and North Yorkshire, the Met Office said.

In England and Northern Ireland, gusts of up to 70mph may lead to travel disruption on 31 December, with delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport all likely.

An alert for wind is in place from 7am until 11pm on Tuesday and covers most of Northern Ireland, including Londonderry, Tyrone, Antrim and Armagh, as well as just north of York in England up to Glasgow, Edinburgh and Greenock.

Heavy downpours and snowfall may cause “significant disruption” across northern Scotland, with up to 140mm of rainfall on Monday and Tuesday.

open image in gallery Snow warnings will also be in place in some parts of the country next week ( PA Wire )

Up to 20cm of snow may blanket areas of higher ground while strong winds have the potential to “exacerbate impacts”, creating “blizzard conditions” which could freeze power lines.

A warning has also been issued for “persistent snow” likely to cause road disruption in Orkney and Shetland from 5am onwards on Tuesday.

The new year will be off to a turbulent start with separate weather warnings in place for snow, wind and rain on 1 January.

The worst-affected areas could be covered in up to 25cm of snow, including Central Tayside and Fife, the East Midlands, northern England and the Lothian borders.

open image in gallery Thick fog descended on the UK for several days, causing travel disruption across the country ( Gareth Fuller/PA Wire )

Very strong winds of up to 60mph are forecast across the whole of England and Wales all day Wednesday and into Thursday morning, with gusts of 75mph likely around coastal areas and hills, according to the Met Office.

The alert for wind is in place from 9am on Wednesday until 6am on Thursday.

Those hoping to travel on New Year’s Day should check road conditions and public transport updates before embarking on their journeys.

Residents should prepare by checking for loose items outside their homes and planning how to secure them, the forecaster warned.

In Wales, the new year will be off to a soggy start as the majority of the country is likely to be drenched by up to 60mm of rain causing delays for road transport, potential power cuts and flooding.