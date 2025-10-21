UK braces for 75mph winds and heavy rain after Met Office issues weather warning
The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for wind and rain for large parts of the UK on Thursday
The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings across large swathes of the UK on Thursday for high winds and heavy rain.
Heavy rain is forecast across the south and east of England as well as some parts of south wales, which could cause flooding of homes and businesses the Met Office has warned.
Some areas could see as much as 50mm of rain on Thursday morning especially in the south west, forecasters said.
“There is a small chance a few places could exceed this, most likely over North Devon and Cornwall and more generally in the east of the highlighted area,” the Met Office said.
“Conditions are expected to turn windy with a chance of gales, initially along southern and eastern coasts, but more widely across southern Britain during Thursday daytime,” it added.
This is a breaking story, more to follow...
